DJI Mini 3 Pro: Release Date, Features And More: Does It Support 60fps 4K Video?

This article will give you a complete guide of DJI Mini 3 Pro including its release date, price features as well as its availability. Thus, without any further ado, let us get started, shall we?!

What Is The Release Date Of DJI Mini 3 Pro?

This section is the most important. It will tell you about the official release date of DJI Mini 3 pro. The release of the product has been scheduled on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. This goes to mean that one can surely place an order of the drone but cannot have it in your hands before the official release date of the same.

What Are The New Features Of DJI Mini 3 Pro?

Moving further, let us get to know about its newly added features. This is sure to blow your mind away. The main additional features are sensors which help to avoid any kind of obstacles and also generate better camera quality, which will take 48MP RAW photos and cinematic 1080p/120fps slow-motion videos as well. Another important feature is its portrait mode. With this addition, one will be able to shoot videos in portrait mode as well. Also, it has rear-facing sensors as well as the front arms that will rotate 180.

How Much Does The DJI Mini 3 Pro Cost?

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is available for pre-order today. Shipping of pre-orders will commence from May 17th, 2022. As per reports, the cost of DJI Mini 3 Pro is $1,119 AUD and includes DJI RC-N1. On the other hand, DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) is priced at $1,299 AUD and includes DJI RC.

Accessories

The product has a wide range of accessories available with launch, including the new DJI RC, a lightweight remote controller with a 5.5-inch built-in touchscreen.

Some other accessories include:

Intelligent Flight Battery has a maximum flight time of about 34 minutes.

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus has a maximum flight time of 47 minutes.

It has a two-way Charging Hub that charges Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Batteries in sequence.

ND Filters Set (ND 16/64/256) lets Mini 3 Pro capture even the slightest of details in the brightest of conditions.

Isn’t it a great deal? We thought so! So, what are you waiting for? Pre-order your new favorite drone, DJI Mini 3 Pro right now!

