Did Kim Kardashian Pass The Baby Bar Exam? Why Does Kim Want To Become A Lawyer – CR News

Did Kim Kardashian Pass The Baby Bar Exam?, Scroll down to know more. The billionaire, American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian posted a few pictures of her on Instagram, captioning, “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.” Read more to find out about her Lawyer Status.

Did Kim pass the baby bar exam?

Kim K revealed through an Instagram post on Monday, December 13, 2021, that she’s passed the baby bar exam. She expressed how happy she is and how none of it was given to her in a silver platter. She has been working hard to pass the bar exam.

She wrote in her caption, “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉).” Adding on, “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

She even mentioned her late father, Robert Kardashian, who himself was an attorney, saying, “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

What do You need To Know About Kim Kardashian?

Kimberly Noel is popularly known as “Kim Kardashian” was born October 21, 1980. She is an American socialite, media personality, businesswoman, and billionaire, who started off her career as a model. Initially, she was Paris Hilton`s Personal Assistant, who is an American hotel heiress and socialite. Kim came into talks in 2007 when a sex tape of her and her boyfriend of that time, Ray J, an R&B singer , was leaked online.

I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉) pic.twitter.com/Fyy2TVG9lz — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

She later got a lot of attention because of a wildly popular Television Series, “Keeping Up With The Kardashian”, showcasing her and her family`s private lives. Kim Kardashian attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but she didn`t complete her graduation. But that did not stop her from dreaming to pursue a career in law after becoming heavily involved in prison reform.

Why Does Kim Want To Become A Lawyer?

Kim Kardashian has been actively campaigning for prison reform and is currently studying to take the bar exam in 2022. When asked why she wants to become a lawyer, she expressed her concerns and added that she is doing so to protect her kids. During an interview, she said, “My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out.”

She later added, “Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids,” she continued, “I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier. I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn’t stop.” She gave a lot of credit for her changed outlook on her motherhood.

She was motivated to study law when she got to know about the story o of Alice Marie Johnson, a then-63-year-old woman from Tennessee, serving a life sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender, in 2018. She joined hand with the justice reform advocate, Van Jones, to coax President Trump to permit Johnson’s indulgence. She was later released from prison in June 2018.

How Else Is Kim Kardashian Studying To Become A Lawyer?

Kim Kardashian is studying law without attending a traditional school, which means she had to pass the baby bar,( which she has already passed) that is equal to completing one year of law school, per the State Bar of California. She is yet to study and pass the second bar exam. She revealed that she failed three times before passing but since California added an extra try because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she managed to clear it.

She knows he has a long way to go before she can become a practicing lawyer like her father but at least he is one step closer to her goal. Kim says, ” Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated.”

