Daniel Craig as Mister Fantastic in Latest Fan-Art Portrait: Fans Imagination!!

It is absolutely true that the internet is going wild as there is a bunch of fans who have been engaging themselves in a big discussion surrounding the subject of How Daniel Craig could make for an amazing Mister Fantastic. Not only this but there is also some awesome latest fan art out there.

Wondering who is Daniel Craig and how is he such a famous personality with a huge fan following? Well, he is known almost all across the globe for originally playing the famous role of James Bond. Nevertheless, he has received a number of other projects as well but this role of his remains iconic to date.

In addition to this, one cannot forget his cameo in Doctor Strange where his performance was beyond outstanding. Following the same, there began talks about the great actor stepping in as Mister Fantastic.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the most awaited one at the period time and thus the movie no doubt made a big impact in the industry it was also full of surprises that the viewers loved to cover throughout the time.

Do Fans Imagine Daniel Craig as Mister Fantastic in Latest Fan Art?

As per a lot of reports, when actor John Krasinski appeared as Earth-838s Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic in the movie, it was communicated that he was not the original choice of the authorities. Before casting him, Daniel Craig was finalized by the makers. This, however, was not for the role of Mister Fantastic but as the Asgardian member of the Illuminati, Balder The Brave.

At the present time, his fans cannot seem to remain calm as they demand to bring back Daniel Craig into the Marvel project. This controversy has been gaining a lot of attention from various news media houses.

Reportedly, it was Daniel who backed out from the role as the concerns for the Covid19 pandemic were increasing day by day and so were the cases and deaths. Thus, this way he did not shoot for movies at all. Officials had issued a statement saying that Craig is not coming back for the role in the movie.

Mentioning the part where a fan art was revealed by a lot of his fans was a fabulous move. It was a portrayal of Daniel Craig as Mister Fantastic. This move caught a lot of attention and has been in news ever since.

