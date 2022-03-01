Dancing On Ice’s: Connor Ball Shares Disturbing Photos After Slicing Leg Open With Blade

In this article, we will be learning more in detail about after Dancing On Ice’s Connor Ball shared a few gruesome pictures after slicing leg open with a blade.

For those who do not know, Dancing On Ice is a British reality television series. Currently, in 2022, the series is in its fourteenth instalment premiered on January 16, 2022. With that said, we bring to you the latest piece of news that star Connor Ball shared with its fans. He posted a picture of his horrific injuries on social media, after slicing his leg open during Sunday’s episode.

The Vamps singer, who is aged 25, took the rink with his partner Alexandra Schauman and went on to skate towards George Ezra’s Paradise dressed as pirates.

However, as fate would have had it, things did not go as per the plan, as reports suggests that Connor lost his balance while performing a risky move, which involved lifting the pro skater with a mop. As a result, the same led him to fall halfway through.

Even though the star sailed through to next week’s show, the musician chose to share the damage done to his leg. We would like to warn our readers that the picture of blood will definitely make one feel squeamish.

Connor sent across a series of before and after snaps on the globally known social media platform, Instagram. The first four pictures showed the hair and makeup team work hard while the fifth picture shows a close-up of his leg covered in a pool of blood.

After issuing a statement saying that the ‘blade went into’ his leg to horrified hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Connor gave an assurance to his concerned fans that he was doing ‘okay’ but was in need of a few stitches.

We wish this young and famous talent a speedy recovery. Connor’s latest accident is lined up after he was left with a bleeding chin last week during dance week.