Courteney Cox CONFIRMED returning in “Scream 6” Movie as a Gale Weathers

We promise you to bring a fresh and exciting piece of news! That we are very well-inclined to fulfill. With that said, get ready to read some amazing news! Well, Gale Weathers is still reporting for duty. Isn’t that great huh!

Courteney Cox led us to the idea of her grand return as her Scream character in the upcoming sixth installment of the iconic slasher franchise. Alongside her, the series will also star Neve Campbell as well as David Arquette.

The trio restored their characters as Gale, Sidney Prescott, and Dewey Riley, respectively, in the fifth film — which was titled ‘Scream’ which premiered in January. Apparently, it is based on the original 1996 movie.

Read More: John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Getting DIVORCE Rumor: Marriage Problem Between Couple

During a March episode of a podcast named ‘Just for Variety’ with host Marc Malkin, Cox acted in remembrance of her star role as Gale in the horror franchise. She also mentioned that it was first premiered almost 25 years ago.

In the interview, she revealed that she had just received the script for the upcoming film and further expressed her excitement for the same.

What is more, she joked, “I don’t know if I am supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!”

Read More: Stephen Lang Aka Colonel Quaritch: Returns from the Dead as a Na’vi in Avatar 2 Teaser

During her Just for Variety interview, Cox also weighed in on the franchise killing off Arquette’s character Dewey in the latest installment. Cox and Arquette, who is now 50 years of age, were married for a period from the year 1999 to 2013. They also share a daughter named Coco, 17.

“It was sad because Dewey is such a beloved character and he’s so goofy,” stated Cox. “I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole franchise. I think that was a downer.”

In February, Paramount and Spyglass announced in a statement that another Scream installation is officially in the making. With the great directional skills of Radio Silence collective’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will pen down the script.

According to a news report, the sixth film will also witness the return of franchise newbies, These personalities include Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown as well as Mason Gooding.

Hayden Panettiere will also mark her come back. She made her franchise debut in 2011’s Scream 4. Her character’s name is Kirby who was presumed to be dead by many. This peculation rested itself when an Easter egg in the fifth film revealed that she was still alive.

For those who did not know, ‘Scream 6’ is expected to hit the theatres on March 31 next year, that is, in 2023. We suggest to its fans that they wait patiently for its release as it will surely be an epic one.

Read More: Avengers will not Assemble Again in MCU: Kevin Feige Confirmed that There will be no More Avengers Movies in Marvel Universe

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.