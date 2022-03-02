Chris Hemsworth ‘THOR’ Will Play Lead Baddie Role In Mad Max: Furiosa Movie! Great News? – CR News

In the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, Chris Hemsworth has been cast as the movie’s main villain in Furiosa.

Kyle Buchanan, a New York Times columnist, released his new book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road last week, which gives readers an oral history of George Miller’s acclaimed 2015 film, from its nearly two-decade-long development phase to its challenging production shoot.

Fury Road's assistant director P.J. Voeten revealed an interesting new character detail about Warner Bros. Pictures' Mad Max prequel Furiosa in the book, which included more than 130 new discussions with key associates of the cast and crew.

Chris Hemsworth will play the primary antagonist in the upcoming thriller Blood, Sweat, and Chrome, according to Voeten. He went on to tell how the star of Thor: Love and Thunder got the part.

In an excerpt from the book, Voeten remarked, “George regarded Chris at first as a favor and then fell in love with the notion” (via SlashFilm). “As the principal baddie, he’ll play completely against type. Unfortunately, we’ll have to track down all of our other missing characters, including a new Immortan, a new Bullet Farmer, and a few more.”

Furiosa is advertised as a stand-alone film that will go into the beginnings of the character previously played by Charlize Theron (The Old Guard) before crossing paths with the mothership franchise’s namesake antihero. Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame), and Tom Burke will star in the film (Mank). Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who had to exit the project owing to schedule issues, was replaced by the latter.

The Mad Max prequel, which will be released on May 24, 2024, will be written and directed by George Miller, co-producing the film with Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell. Miller’s Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner, based in Australia, is also associated with the production.

Despite its disappointing box office result, Mad Max: Fury Road was a critical success, with critics complimenting its cinematography, production design, and the performances of Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, who both had a rough time during filming. It also won six Oscars, including Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Costume Design, out of a total of ten nominations.

Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road is now available for purchase.

