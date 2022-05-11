British Heroic Actor Dennis Waterman: Minder and New Tricks Star Passed Away aged 74

Dennis Waterman once disclosed the fact that when his daughter, Hannah, was just 14 years old, he gave her some worldly advice. He recalled saying that: “I was worried I was not much of a role model.

“I said, ‘You have seen how I live — the drinking, the smoking, and the various other things I get up to.

“Well, you do not have to be the same. In fact, it might be a very good idea not to drink as much as I do, to smoke as much as I do — to do anything I do, as much as I do!”

Read More: Date A Live Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Dennis Waterman, star of TV shows Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks, has died aged 74, his family says https://t.co/BvlvZ8tOgR — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 8, 2022

In addition to this, the actor stated publicly how he was earlier accused of trivializing domestic violence.

In an exclusive interview, he had said that the problem with strong and intelligent women is that they can argue quite well.

He added that he may have had too much alcohol to consume.

The celebrated actor, who has starred in Minder, New Tricks, The Sweeney, and many other successful Television shows recently died in Spain. He had his wife by his side during his death time.

Read More: The Baby Season 1 Episode 4 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Who was Dennis’ Second Wife?

Did you know that this TV legend’s second wife was also an actress in Patricia Maynard? He had been married to her just a year after divorcing his previous spouse.

The beautiful couple had two daughters together, named Hannah and Julia.

The actress acted in quite a few TV shows during her career. These include Doctor Who, General Hospital, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Casualty, and Holby City.

Not only had this but she also appeared in The Sweeney and Minder alongside Dennis.

However, Dennis and Patricia ended their marriage back in the year 1987. She later got remarried to judge Jeremy Griggs.

Read More: Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

What Does The Family have to say?

Following the sad news of Dennis’ demise, a family statement was issued that suggested: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain, on Saturday evening, with Pam by his side.

Also, the family kindly asks for their privacy and must be kept away from the public eye for some time in these very difficult times.”

It must be noted by our readers that the cause of Waterman’s death is yet unreported.

Read More: Blue Lock Chapter 176 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc.