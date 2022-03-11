Breath Of The Wild Guide: Detailed Walkthrough And Solutions For The Daqo Chisay Pilgrimage Site – CR News

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an action-adventure video game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U consoles in 2017. Breath of the Wild is the nineteenth chapter in The Legend of Zelda series and takes place at the conclusion of the Zelda timeline.

Link, the hero of Hylian origins, has awakened after a hundred-year nap to battle Calamity Ganon and restore Hyrule. Players are given little direction and can freely explore the world in the 2002 remake of The Legend of Zelda. Tasks include gathering various items and equipment to aid in objectives such as puzzle-solving or optional side quests. The world is unstructured, and the main story quest may be completed in a nonlinear manner.

The Daoqo Chisay shrine (The Whole Picture) is located near the entrance to Gerudo Town. It’s all about magnetism and electricity routing to open doors in this game. There’s also a treasure chest for looting.

1. To move the large block and barrel, use magnesis to position them as seen in the gallery above. This will reveal another barrel as a result of this door opening.

2. The second barrel is obtained, and the two barrels, as well as the massive block, are placed as shown in the gallery above. A treasure chest will be revealed by this door. To obtain the thunderblade sword that shocks foes, use it to open the treasure chest.

3. To bring the two barrels, the treasure chest, and the huge block across to the other side of the chamber, use magnesis.

4Place the two barrels, the treasure chest, and the large block in the way shown in the gallery above. Another gate will appear with another huge block behind it.

5. Place the two large blocks on either side of the pathway leading to the altar, which will open the door. Collect your spirit stone by defeating Daqo Chisay and catching him.

