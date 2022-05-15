Avengers will not Assemble Again in MCU: Kevin Feige Confirmed that There will be no More Avengers Movies in Marvel Universe

The entire world not only knows but also fantasies about Avengers. It is a marvelous team of superheroes in the Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The members of the team are named Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and lastly Hawkeye. These six amazing members are considered to be the original six members of Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yes, the last Avengers movie which was released in theatres was in the year 2019. Yes, you guessed it right! It was the most iconic and splendid Marvel movie ever: Avengers: Endgame. However, to every fan’s surprise, the boss of Marvel Studios, Mr. Kevin Feige had earlier mentioned that the 2019 masterpiece “Avengers EndGame” was the last film to premiere.

Read More: New Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Teases Thor’s New Journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy

Today, Avengers: Endgame is looked upon as one of the highest-grossing films of all time. In Avengers: Endgame, the plot mainly revolved around the heroes who were trying to fix the problem for the universe as Thanos snapped in Avengers: Infinity War and managed to kill as much as half of the population. They invented a time-traveling piece of equipment and were given the task to back to the past and collecting the stones before Thanos did.

After 5 years, they again come back. They were successful in amassing all the infinity stones while Hulk reverse snapped and brought everyone back just in time. But, not all got a happy ending, did they? A major sacrifice came in from Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff. This movie has surely brought an end to MCU’s Infinity saga, which gave two dozen movies in a span of 11 years to its fans.

Read More: Doctor Strange 2 Leak: It’s Been Confirmed John Krasinski Play Mr. Fantastic, with Captain Carter, Black Bolt, and Photon

What did Kevin Feige have to say?

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke to the Marvel Studios Assembled show where he issued a statement that “Marvel Studios and Marvel Cinematic Universe is now past their tenth Anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we’ve finally completed the 22-movie Infinity saga”

In order to conclude the article; fans are in denial and cannot seem to bear the fact that Avengers: Endgame movie is the last Avengers movie. Tell us how sad you are after learning this latest piece of news from us?

Read More: Kate Middleton Looks ADORABLE in Blue as She arrives in Scotland

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.