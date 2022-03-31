Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants Chris Pratt To Divorce His Daughter: All About The Hate!!

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants Chris Pratt To Divorce His Daughter?, Scroll down to know more. Is it true that Arnold Schwarzenegger hates his son-in-law, Chris Pratt? Do all the recent rumors really stand true? It is no secret that Arnold’s beautiful daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger is married to Chris Pratt and has been a happily married family ever since.

They already have a beautiful baby daughter, Lyla, together and are on their way to welcoming their second baby. There have been a lot of suspicions that the distinguished actor was against this marriage and was worried about his daughter. Read more to find out more about it.

Arnold’s Opposition To Chris And Katherine’s Marriage

Also Read: Mira Calix Death Reason REVEALED

Chris and Katherine are both very famous in the industry. While Chris is a renowned actor, on the other hand, Katherine is an eminent writer who has written a lot of wonderful books. Since, Katherine’s father, Arnold, is an actor himself, he knows the bitter truth of the industry and what sweet and sour secrets it holds within. When he found out about his daughter,s relationship with an actor, he was dumbfounded and was extremely opposed to their relationship. But it was too late because Chris and Katherine fell deeply in love.

They both come from very different backgrounds yet the love they feel for each other is miraculous. Even after coming from dissimilar fields, they’ve found a connection that binds and keeps them together. Katherine’s father was a little uneasy about this whole situation but gradually he brought himself to accept their love and eventually accept Chris as his son-in-law. But in a recent interview, Arnold’s statements left a different impression which indicated that he might have a changed perception of Chris now.

Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Hate Chris Pratt?

Also Read: Is Taylor Swift Becoming A Doctor?

Since there has not been any concrete proof in favor of the above statement that Arnold hates Chris, it is safe to say that the rumors are completely groundless and not true. You should not believe any kinds of rumors without any sort of solid proof. Chris and Arnold seem to have a very happy and healthy relationship as father and son. Chris takes an active part in being involved in his partner, Katherine’s family. Fortunately, their marriage is going smoothly and they both seem very happy with each another. There is no way that they are looking for a divorce. They have many more happy years coming their way.

The couple seems to be really excited about their second child. They fall more and more in love with each other. They love their daughter, Lyla, immensely can not wait for her to have a sibling. Arnold loves being a grandfather and spends a lot of time with his lovely granddaughter. For more updates, keep in touch.

Who is Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Also Read: Why Will Smith Is ANGRY At Jaden Smith For BEING GAY

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger, commonly known as Arnold Schwarzenegger, is an Austrian-born American bodybuilder, film actor, and politician who gained fame through his roles in blockbuster action movies. He later served as 38th governor of California (2003-11). He was born on July 30, 1947, and is now 74 years old. He is married to Maria Shriver and has 5 kids with her. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California .

He made his first million dollars not by acting but through Savvy Real Estates investments. Today, Arnold has a real estate empire worth 300 million dollars. “Using the money he made from bodybuilding, Schwarzenegger put a down payment on an apartment building,” CNBC reports.