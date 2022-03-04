Anna Netrebko, A Russian Soprano, Drops Out Of The Met Opera – CR News

Anna Netrebko, A Russian Soprano, Drops Out Of The Met Opera, Why, scroll down to know more. Seems like the world of culture and art has come together to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after Putin decided to invade Ukraine.

From sports players to famous sopranos, all of them came forward to show their love and support to the Ukrainians.

Anna Netrebko, a Russian soprano took a decision to withdraw from her Metropolitan Opera performances. The decision took place after she refused to comply with the Met’s condition that she repudiate public support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The artist won the People’s Artist of Russia honor from Putin in the year 2008. Anna worked for one of the most prestigious companies and her withdrawal from the company is now considered a major break for her.

“It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera, Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward,” says Met general manager Peter Gelb.

Netrebko is of great importance for Russia as she starred in multiple Met productions and is also linked to Putin for decades and has favored him in the elections in 2012. In the past two decades, she has performed more than 200 songs and has won everyone’s heart.

However, it is now assumed that she’ll return to Met again. “It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Anna will return to the Met,” says Mr. Peter Gellb. She was all set to perform in “Turandot” in April but she will now be replaced by a Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska.

It was announced by The Met last weekend that it would cut ties with performers and institutions who voiced support for Mr. Putin.

This is not the first time that Ana showed support to the Ukrainians. In the year 2014, she was seen giving one rouble donation to the Opera house located in Donetsk which is a city in Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

