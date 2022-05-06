Amber Heard Lie In Court After Makeup Brand Milani Expose Her

The ongoing legal battle cum drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been surrounded by a big web of lies.

Recently, Depp sued Heard for a whopping amount of $50 million. He further accused her of ruining his career and reputation. On the other hand, Heard counter-sued him for $100 million. The trial of Depp’s case against Heard began in the early months of 2022.

In the meantime, back in 2020, Depp sued the publisher of “The Sun” for character assassination in the UK over a 2018 article that claimed he was violent against Heard.

Amber Heard Caught In A Lie?

So far, Heard has always claimed that Depp had been abusive to her from the start of their relationship. She had even taken a restraining order against him when she finally filed for divorce. During his opening statement in the court of law, Heard’s lawyer’s reportedly said that she was required to wear loads of makeup in order to cover her bruises, not once but many times.

As evidence, they presented a Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit in court. As reports suggest, she used this very makeup kit throughout her relationship with Johnny Depp. It is only now that the brand is calling out on Heard. It is some kind of a technical detail that seems to have been missed by her and her unit of pricey lawyers.

Does Milani Cosmetics Claim the Evidence is a Lie?

The famous cosmetic brand, Milani Cosmetics took to TikTok to post a video. Its caption read, “You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!”

The alleged abuse claimed by Heard took place between the years 2014 to 2016. This implies that this is not the corrector kit that was used to hide any such alleged bruises.

A video has been going viral since then where Depp and Heard are seen in a courtroom background and then it cuts to Milani headquarters. A young woman holds a company product catalog and opens the page describing the makeup compact. The camera then puts its focus on the product’s 2017 release date.

Everyone knows that it will definitely take more than some time for the court proceedings to take any kind of decision. However, it surely plays a bad impression on Amber now that she was caught lying in court by makeup brand Milani.

