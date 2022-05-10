Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp KICKED Her Over James Franco

The epic defamation trial going on between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is beginning to grow ugly with each passing day! Reportedly, Amber Heard was seen crying in the courtroom. As per her statements, Johnny Depp has sexually assaulted her since 2015.

That’s not all, she also goes on to claim that Depp has rage issues and that he had been violent in his past relationships as well. According to Heard, Johnny Depp had allegedly pushed his ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, off the stairs back in the year 1994.

Did Amber Heard Punch Johnny Depp in His Face?

According to what Amber has to say, Johnny was not only violent with her but also with her sister named Whitney. The claims and accusations do not end here! As per Amber’s statements, she heard from two people that Depp had previously pushed his ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss down the stairs.

As a result, she instantly made an assumption that he would do the same thing with her sister. Thus, this led her to hit Depp in his face as a sudden reaction. This was said to be the very first time when Amber Heard had hit Johnny Depp!

What Exactly Happened Between Johnny Depp And Kate Moss?

As per a number of reports, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp started dating in 1994. The dating period lasted for only three years. Coming to 1994, Johnny Depp was arrested for trashing a hotel room. From what our sources tell us, Kate was present with Johnny Depp in the same hotel room.

Sources clearly state that Kate was found completely safe and sound! In fact, in an interview by Kate Moss, she said that she had spent the best of her life with this man! What’s more, even after years of parting with each other, Moss was very anxious over her breakup with Johnny Depp.

In addition, she used to miss him a lot! Presently, Kate Moss is absolutely silent on Amber’s comment about Johnny Depp pushing her off the Stairs. However, fans hope for the truth to come out of her mouth.

Neither Depp nor Moss has ever talked about this particular incident in public. It is said that the ex-couple preferred to keep their relationship very private and out of the public eye. Above all, Kate Moss has always been supporting Johnny Depp. Furthermore, Johnny Depp’s fans are really angry with Amber Heard and believe that testimonies against him are baseless and untrue to the core.

