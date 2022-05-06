After Zendaya, Emily Blunt Confirmed to not Attend the 2022 Met Gala due to Scheduling Conflicts with Oppenheimer

There is absolutely no wonder that Met Gala 2022 is the talk of the town! The celebrities are all dressing up to their nines. It is the biggest glam event all across the globe. However, we have confirmed the news that Zendaya will not be a part of Met Gala 2022. Yes, it is true; the star is busy with her tight work schedule.

That is not all, there is a weird rumor ensuing that Emily Blunt is following in Zendaya’s footsteps! She might not attend the glam event as well! In order to know the reason behind this action, continue reading the entire article. We are sure to answer all the queries you have and we never disappoint our readers!

Emily Blunt Will Not Attend Met Gala 2022- Is It Really True?

Emily Blunt is currently busy filming for Oppenheimer! It will be the first time in history that she will be seen collaborating with one of the most reputed film directors in Hollywood, Christopher Nolan. She will be characterizing the role of Kitty Oppenheimer. The shooting of the film is going on in full swing. Very recently, the star was seen with her co-star, Cillian Murphy.

According to a number of media reports, Emily Blunt will attend Met Gala 2022. The rumor is completely false and untrue. In addition to that, a new tweet is getting viral out there. From what the tweet reads, Emily’s stylist has officially confirmed the news. Oppenheimer is set to release next year on July 21, 2023. Despite she might be caught up with her work schedule, Blunt cannot miss Met Gala 2022 and disappoint her fans. Thus, we will surely get to see Emily Blunt.

Why Zendaya Not Attending Met Gala 2022?

Just like the last year as well, Zendaya will not be walking the runaway to amaze her fans with her style and talent! For the last couple of years, she has been skipping this occasion. Not to mention, her fans will miss her to the moon and back at Met Gala 2022.

Tonight on #ExtraTV: Will we ever get that Tom Holland #Euphoria cameo? We’re talking Season 3 with @Zendaya at a special FYC Emmy event! pic.twitter.com/9Bpi2Vhw0x — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 21, 2022

The actress had recently been interviewed and she stated that owing to her upcoming projects, she is as busy as a bee. She has some sports action in her feathers. We are very excited to see her play the role of a tennis player in the movie, who will soon turn into a coach. Aren’t you excited about her this new venture?

