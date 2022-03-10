Adele’s $140 Million Divorce| Everything You Need To Know – CR News

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins who married Simon Konecki in 2016 had filed a divorce case in 2019. Including the divorce, Adele even had to transfer $140 million to Simon Konecki’s bank account before their legal and mutual separation. Read the full article to know the exact details about the couple.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins and Simon Konecki started dating in 2010. Before their marriage, Adele gave birth to her biological son in 2012. Later in 2016, Adele and Simon got legally married and started staying as a family. But later due to an immense number of problems that gradually arose between them, Adele Adkins decided to split up with Simon Konecki in 2019.

Previously since this was not a mutual divorce, Adele Blue Adkins got the title of “legally single” in 2021. The actual reason for the divorce of their long-term relationship is still a secret. None actually got to know the reason for their ten-year-long relationship. But during the process of their divorce, both Adele Laurie and Simon Konecki decided to shower love to their son together. Both will have equal rights towards their son Angelo. They made sure that their young son Angelo should not be affected by their decision of splitting up. Also, their divorce was extremely a private session from where very few updates could be collected.

But one important update that was collected by a few reporters of Los Angeles was Adele Lauri Blue Adkins had gifted her ex-husband Simon Konecki an apartment worth $10 million in Los Angeles. The public assumes this to be a divorce agreement. Yet we are still not sure about it.

Lastly, they got legally divorced in 2021 with few terms and conditions.

Who Is Adele Lauri Blue Adkins?

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins by profession is an English singer and songwriter. She was born on May 5, 1988, in London.

Adele’s songs mostly get over 120 million streams every time. Adele Lauri is that woman who comes under the list of most famous people all over the world. She is the woman who has earned almost fifteen Grammy Awards and eighteen Billboard Music Awards at a continuous rate. It does not end here. Adele has also achieved five American Music Awards and Ivor Novello Awards.

