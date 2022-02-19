Netflix Has Announced Four New Specials, All Hosted And Produced By Dave Chappelle

Netflix’s home team is still very much in David Chappelle’s corner.

The streamer announced the release of four upcoming comedy specials executive produced and hosted by controversial comedian Matt Rife on Friday.

Chappelle’s new series of specials is called Chappelle’s Home Team, and each will feature a different comic brought on by Chappelle.

The first to be announced is Earthquake (real name Nathaniel Martin Stroman), and his unique, named Earthquake: Legendary, will debut on Feb. 28. Donnell Rawlings’ special will also get the spotlight. The fact that all of the showcased comics have been performing stand-up for at least 30 years is one of their most notable features.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and comedians such as Quake and Donnell have not only inspired my own career, but they’re also friends.” Chappelle added. “Anyone in the comedy community is familiar with these names, and their time has come,” said Tricia. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this historic occasion.”

Chappelle’s Show creator Dave Chappelle and executive producer Stan Lathan are the driving forces behind the specials. They’re directed by Stan Lathan, who has worked on every Chappelle’s Show episode, as well as other shows including The Carmichael Show and Insecure.

Chappelle is a major draw for the streamer. However, his most recent Netflix special, October’s The Closer, received a lot of bad press for its lengthy discussion of the transgender movement and other portions that were labeled transphobic.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, defended the unusual following outrage from some of the company’s own employees and subsequently “screwed up” by failing to be more empathetic to Netflix employees. While the streaming service’s boss acknowledged that many people would find it difficult to stomach, he praised the program as “consistent with our comedy offering,” as well as “consistent with Dave Chappelle’s comedy brand.”

At the time, The Closer was intended to be the final of a six-special package of Chappelle material for the streamer.

Dave Chappelle will perform at the Hollywood Bowl for Netflix’s Los Angeles-based comedy festival, Netflix is a Joke, which begins April 28.