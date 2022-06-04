Dom Fenison Net Worth: How Much Has This Person Made This Year?

Dom Fenison is Chanel West Coast’s sweetheart, and the two have been dating since February 2022. During a private meeting at Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew, Chanel disclosed it to “In Touch.” “He’s a well-known model,” she said to the power source. Dom Fenison is a multi-talented professional with experience in a range of fields. According to his Linkedin website, he is the Head of Acquisitions at Music City Accommodations. He lives in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend has been identified. Chanel allegedly had a lot of sweethearts in the past. She was in a relationship with Liam Horne from 2014 to 2017. Later, she began dating Solo Lucci, a rapper from Fort Worth. She was also said to have dated Rob Dyrdek. Chanel and Dom’s present relationship is worth keeping an eye on to see how long it will survive.

Dom was featured in the August 2021 issue of Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday. The front cover of GMARCO magazine and the fall issue of Period magazine in 2020 are two other important achievements.

Biography of Dom Fenison

Dom was featured on Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday in August 2021. Other notable milestones are his appearances on the covers of GMARCO and Period magazines in the fall of 2020. Ken Dom Fenison’s Wiki and Age Dom Fenison was born in the month of September in the year 1992. He turned 29 in September of last year.

He stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall. He got into the position because he was the lover of Chanel West Coast, an American TV character who was a rapper and singer.

Dom used online media to push Chanel into the spotlight on February 2, 2022. In honor of Valentine’s Day, Dom and Chanel gushed about each other on social media. Dom has a lot of activity on Linkedin.

His Instagram handle is @domfenison, and you may follow him there. As of February 2022, he has 66.2K followers and 224 posts. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration/management.

What is Dom Fenison’s estimated net worth for the year 2022? Dom Fenison calculated the entire net worth to be around $400,000. Dom worked as a Listing Coordinator for Douglas Elliman Real Estate from September 2019 to February 2022. He also joined Music City Accommodation as Head of Acquisition in September 2021, where he is still employed. He was an authorized broker with Beverly and Company in Los Angeles, California, as of March 2021.

Dom may be working as a realtor while seeking a modeling career. He was seen while working as a bartender in his second year of college.

Personal Life of Dom Fenison

Dom Fenison and Chanel West Coast have been dating for several months and spoke with In Touch Weekly about their newfound happiness. Despite the fact that their relationship is fresh, the two have known each other for almost five years.

They reconnected after Fenison’s appearance in Chanel’s “Vinyl” music video. They now joke about wanting to be America’s “It” couple and agree that “touch and affirmation” are their love languages. Fenison is a model with DT Model Management, and fans of Hailee Steinfeld may recognize him from her “Let Me Go” music video.

He was discovered while working as a bartender in college and has since gone on to model for Nike, various magazine brands, and the Givenchy runway. He posts behind-the-scenes photos from shoots and projects on Instagram.

