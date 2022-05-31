Asap Rocky Net Worth: How Wealthy Is This Celebrity? Luxury Lifestyle!

Rakim Athelaston Mayers (born October 3, 1988) is an American rapper, singer, and record producer better known by his stage name ASAP Rocky stylized as A$AP Rocky). He is a member of the A$AP Mob hip-hop ensemble.

Personal Life

Rakim Athelaston Mayers was born in Harlem, New York City, on October 3, 1988. Barbados is where his father comes from.

Erika, his older sister, and his older brother both live with him. Their names are inspired by the Eric B. & Rakim duo: Rakim and Erica. Another member of the ASAP Mob is his cousin, ASAP Nast.

When he was nine years old, Mayers relocated to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, he began rapping. A$AP Rocky’s older brother taught him how to rap, and he also had the hair twists haircut that Rocky subsequently embraced.

He was just 12 years old when Mayers’ father was imprisoned for drug trafficking; he died in 2012. Mayers’ brother was assassinated in Harlem when he was 13 years old. To cope with the loss, Rocky decided to take his rap career more seriously.

The Diplomats, a Harlem-based rap group that Mayers grew up listening to, inspired him. Also, he was heavily influenced by Mobb Deep, Three 6 Mafia, UGK, Run DMC, Wu-Tang Clan, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

A$AP Rocky’s adolescence was marked by many relocations with his mother and sister to various homeless shelters. His mother and he lived together in a New York City shelter for a time before moving to Midtown Manhattan.

Career

2007–2011: The Beginning of Professional Life

Since joining the A$AP Mob gang in 2007, A$AP Rocky has collaborated with a diverse group of Harlem-based artists who share a love for music and fashion.

A$AP Yams, A$AP Bari, and A$AP Illz were the three members of the group that had created it. Rocky’s tune “Purple Swag,” released in July 2011, soon became a New York City anthem.

2013: Touring and Long-Term Projects.A $ap Rocky

In February 2012, Rocky was the opening act for Drake’s Club Paradise Tour with Kendrick Lamar.

The founder of Miami collective Raider Klan and a former collaborator of Rocky’s, SpaceGhostPurrp, accused A$AP Twelvyy of jumping Raider Klan’s Matt Stoops in a video posted on YouTube in June.

Aside from that, he and Raider Klan claimed that ASAP Mob had plagiarised their style and that Rocky had plagiarised the lyrics to “My Enemy” by SpaceGhostPurrp for “Goldie.”

in July, Rocky encouraged SpaceGhostPurrp to “stick to making beats” in an interview with MTV, stating that SpaceGhostPurrp was trying to “create excitement.”

Rocky began recording his self-titled debut studio album. Producers like Clams Casino, Hit-Boy, Friendzone, and A$AP Ty Beats were also involved in the project. The album’s first single, “Goldie,” was released on April 27.

Lords Never Worry, a free mixtape from A$AP Mob, was released on August 27. In September and November of this year, Rocky toured with ScHoolboy Q, Danny Brown, and A$AP Mob as part of the Long Live ASAP Tour to promote his new album. A$AP was released on January 15, 2013, and received largely positive reviews from critics.

Thirteen9,000 copies were sold in the United States in its first week on the Billboard 200 chart. At this point in time, 284,000 copies have been sold.

On March 16, 2015, Long. Live. was released. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has given A$AP a gold certification for the shipment of 500,000 copies in the US.

At Long Last, A$ap Rocky

Rocky stated on March 16th, 2014 that he was working on his second studio album, which would be called A.L.L.A. His second album, Long. Live. A$AP.

After the ASAP Mob album, L.O.R.D. was delayed, Rocky teamed up with A$AP Ferg, Nast, and Twelvyy to release the album’s third song, “Hella Hoes,” on June 6, 2014. But A$AP Yams declared on his Tumblr page that the album had been put on hold.

The Value of One’s Personal Property

Ten million dollars is his net worth. He is a member of the A$AP Mob hip-hop ensemble, from which he adopted his alias. A$AP Rocky’s success in hip-hop music and clothing is not the only thing he has accomplished. Rocky is a well-known record producer as well. ”

As of 2022, ASAP Rocky’s net worth is $10 million.

Personal Issues

Rocky had a two-year relationship with Australian musician Iggy Azalea between 2011 and 2012. He began seeing model Chanel Iman in early 2013, and the two were said to be engaged in April of that year. However, they split up in June of that year.

Rocky disclosed to GQ magazine on May 19, 2021, that he and Barbadian singer Rihanna were dating, calling her “the love of my life.” After Rocky opened for Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013, the two were first linked.

People magazine reported about the couple’s first child’s impending arrival on January 31, 2022. Rihanna gave birth to a boy on May 19, 2022, although the child has yet to be named.

A pescetarian, Rocky was. After learning about the cruelty of the poultry industry in 2012, he began eating a vegetarian diet with the aid of his vegan manager. This year’s track, “Babushka Boi,” has Rocky proclaiming his newfound commitment to vegetarianism.

Rocky Assets – Quick Turn Around

As soon as possible, get back to your own place. One of the fastest rising stars in hip-hop, Rocky has become a household name in the United States.

Rocky is a frequent visitor to the United States, where he has amassed a sizable real estate portfolio. In New York City, Manhattan, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, etc., Rocky owns a property.

Collection of Cars

ASAP Rocky is one of America’s most well-known and well-off celebrities. Porsche, Mercedes, Range Rover, and other high-end models are among his impressive collection. In his spare time, he enjoys driving all of his vehicles.