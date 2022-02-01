Moses J. Moseley Death Reason: Walking Dead Fame Moses J Moseley Dies Aged 31

Moses J. Moseley, best known for his roles in hit series such as The Walking Dead and Watchmen, has tragically died at the age of 31. His body was discovered by authorities last week in Stockbridge, Georgia. Police are currently investigating the cause of death. An actor, writer, and model, Moseley had his breakthrough role in 2012 when he joined the AMC zombie drama.

An actor, writer, and model, Moseley had his breakthrough role in 2012 when he joined the AMC zombie drama The Walking Dead as one of Michonne’s jaw-less pet walkers. In addition to his work on The Walking Dead, Moseley also had supporting roles in series such as Watchmen, American Soul, Evidence of Innocence, and Queen of the South.

The executive producer of the Walking Dead franchise, Gale Ann Hurd, shared her condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.

Moses Moseley’s family is planning a memorial service in Georgia, where he grew up. Details will be released through Avery Sisters Entertainment.

