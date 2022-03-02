Maksim Chmerkovskiy Trying To Get Away From Ukraine After Arrest

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the former choreographer of the show Dancing With The Stars pro had been arrested in the capital of Ukraine. He is trying his best to leave the country due to the present war situation created because of a Russian invasion.

He posted a five minute Instagram video saying “There’s a lot of fighting everywhere, the streets are crazy. At one point, I got arrested like a foot outside of here. But again, all good, promise. That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned.

” He has clearly described his Ukraine experience as a “crazy reality check”. He even stated that right now he is completely traumatized and is not ready to unpack any incident in Ukraine. He had first planned to head towards the border (Polish Ukrainian border) where thousands had already fled. Maksim Chmerkovskiy said “My options are better than most people’s, unfortunately. I’m just a little nervous to be honest with you, but I think it’s going to be alright.”

After nine hours he updated through an Instagram story “I made it on the train,” he wrote. “We’re headed to Warsaw (hopefully).” Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been constantly updating his every step through Instagram. He also informed all his fans not to get worried if he is not posting any updates through his social media accounts. He even clarified that he is mainly keeping in touch with his wife Peta Murgatryd, his brother, and his parents.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, recently said “People are running from a conflict, from the war,” Chmerkovskiy said. “Treat everybody the same. I love you all, and I’ll keep you posted.”

More About Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim “Maks” Aleksandrovich Chmerkovskiy was born on January 18, 1970. He is a Ukrainian-American, Latin–ballroom dance champion, choreographer, and lastly an instructor. He is widely known as one of the most professional dancers on the American television series Dancing with the Stars. But he was first seen in season two. In his 17 seasons as a competing pro on the show, Chmerkovskiy made it to the final round five times, with two runner-up and two third-place finishes. On May 20, 2014, Chmerkovskiy, paired with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis, won his first Dancing with the Stars title.

