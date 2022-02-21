Lottie Tomlinson Is Expecting A Boy With Lewis Burton, And She’s Celebrating The News With A Sweet Gender Reveal Video

Lottie Tomlinson has announced the birth of her baby boy, sharing that she is expecting a son with Lewis Burton.

On Sunday, the makeup artist, 23, uploaded a lovely gender reveal video in which she and Lewis, 29, launched a cannonful of blue confetti and powder.

Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Megan, was seen smiling as the cannon went off, then hugging her partner.

As the confetti and powder rained down around them, the pair shared a passionate kiss.

The caption of Lottie’s post simply read: “Our tiny baby.”

Many of her pals were quick to congratulate the expectant mother, leaving a slew of heart emoticons and delighted comments on her Facebook status.

‘THAT BOY IS GOING TO BE A ABSOLUTE LAD,’ yelled one.

Another commented: ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

A follower said: ‘Congrats! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

Lottie announced her pregnancy on Instagram last week, posting pictures of her expanding bump.

In the pictures, she wore a white crop top and matching gown while affectionately stroking her tummy.

Lottie and Lewis began dating in 2020, according to Us Weekly, after both of their loved ones died.

The model’s sister Felicitie died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 19 in March 2019, just three years after her mother passed away from leukaemia.

In February 2020, Lewis’s girlfriend, Caroline Flack, committed suicide.

The pair first met at a Lou Teasdale-hosted gathering to commemorate the three months since Cilla Black’s death.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said: ‘After spending time together at Lou’s house, Lewis and Lottie have become close.’

‘For weeks, they’ve been meeting in secret, but their new relationship hasn’t gone unnoticed by their respective circle of friends.

‘Not all of Caroline’s friends are satisfied with how the scenario appears to be progressing, but they can appreciate that both Lottie and Lewis had each other as a shoulder to cry on.’

In December, Lottie told Pretty Little Thing that she hoped to have children, adding that she wanted ‘five’ children.

