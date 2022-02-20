Lindsey Pearlman Dead: US TV Actor, Found Dead After Being Announced Missing

According to TMZ, the Orange County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that actor and animal rights activist Lindsey Pearlman has died. Her friends and neighbors were shocked to learn she had been discovered dead.

Pearlman’s body was discovered Friday near the Runyon Canyon Park entrance, a popular hiking and dog-walking destination in Hollywood Hills, after she had been missing for two days. According to reports, she was found inside a parked car.

The last time Philomena “Phil” Pearlman, 43, was seen was on Feb. 13, 2016. Her friends and family members had collaborated with police to seek the public’s assistance in locating her.

“The police discovered Lindsey. She’s vanished. I’m shattered,” Smith, who is presumably Pearlman’s ex- spouse, wrote on Instagram Friday, along with a photo of their daughter.

An autopsy will be scheduled after the results of the toxicology tests are known, according to a spokeswoman for the LA County coroner’s office. The body was discovered by police, the department said. What occurred and how the deceased person was found are unknown at this time.

Lindsey Pearlman

After Lindsey Pearlman was reported missing, her friends sought the public’s assistance in locating her. In the Hollywood Hills, police discovered her body after she had been missing for some time.

Savannah, the cousin of Pearlman, who had been keeping followers up to date on her absence, announced her death on Friday. She said she had been discovered, but “it was too late.”

She wrote that she was “saddened” to learn of his demise: “He will live forever in our hearts.” Savannah sent a social media post asking for the number of the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.

“Know that you are never alone,” Savannah wrote.

Neighbors Carlie Wilson and Chrissy McKay told Us Weekly that they were shocked to learn that their sweet, typically happy neighbor had been found murdered less than three miles from their East Hollywood apartment complex. Lindsey Pearlman

Lindsey Pearlman has appeared on “General Hospital” and “American Housewife.”

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress known for her work in television series like "Chicago Justice" and "Empire," was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday, days after she was reported missing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department https://t.co/VsdnIQ080F — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2022

The last time both women saw Pearlman was about a week ago, as she walked her 12-year-old chihuahua, Peaches, they said. McKay said the typically cheerful Pearlman’s mood seemed more sombre the previous week.

“She looked really exhausted; she was usually very active,” McKay said of the dog’s condition.

“He’d ask me to read lines for audition videos all the time,” says McKay, who aspired to be an actress. After she moved into the complex in October 2020, Pearlman met the two females and became friends with them.

“She just got divorced and that’s why she came here,” McKay explained. “She was searching for a fresh start.”Lindsey Pearlman

Lindsey’s cousin shared a post on social media that included the suicide hotline number.

Another resident claimed that Peaches’ ex-boyfriend stopped by the property and took her.

“Lindsey Pearlman was fantastic on General Hospital, and we are saddened to learn of her passing,” executive producer Frank Valentini wrote on Twitter.

“I’m so appreciative to have known her and had the opportunity to work with her in our early days in Chicago,” said Actress Danielle Pinnock of Pearlman. “She was hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and insanely talented. I just spoke with her two weeks ago. It’s unreal that she’s gone.

After relocating to Los Angeles from Chicago, Pearlman immediately got a part on NBC’s “Chicago Justice,” as Joy, in 2017.

Lynn Chen showed off a photo of Pearlman hugging her puppy to commemorate their friendship.

“This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman. Effortlessly beautiful and talented,” wrote Lynn Chen on Twitter. “Hilarious. Compassionate. Unapologetic.” “She was the life of any party,” says Maggy, who still runs into her old clients. “She lit up every space. She paid attention during performances and offstage. She had a deep love for animals. I apologize on behalf of her family and all of society’s fans.”

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions.