Lindsey Jacobellis Wins The United States’ First gold Medal At The Beijing Winter Olympics.

Lindsey Jacobellis, a 36-year-old snowboarder, has finally won an Olympic gold medal. This was her fifth Olympic appearance and a first gold medal. Jacobellis swept to victory in her fifth Olympic appearance in the women’s snowboard cross.

The win came 16 years after she suffered a brutal fall that cost her gold in her Olympics debut at the 2006 Torino Winter Games. She has since racked up five individual world titles and 10 individual X Games victories.

Jacobellis adds to the Winter Olympics record books after winning the gold.

She became the oldest American woman to win gold and the longest period between medals for any US woman. Jacobellis took silver in 2006 after falling on her final jump despite having a big lead entering it.

She came in fifth in 2010, seventh in 2014, and fourth 5 years ago.

This time, Jacobellis was in her best form. She swept to victory with two powerful runs down the course on Wednesday, engaging in an exhilarating duel with France’s Chloe Trespeuch before out-racing her to the line in a photo finish.

