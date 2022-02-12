Kylie Jenner Baby Name REVEALED: Jenner Has Revealed The Name Of Her And Travis Scott’s Newborn Son.

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential people in the world. After all, she has over 110 million followers on Instagram. But what may come as a surprise is that Jenner is also an incredibly influential mother. On Feb. 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her second child on Instagram- Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner Names Her Second Child Wolf Webster

110 million followers on Instagram? More like 110 million reasons Kylie Jenner is an influential mother

On Friday, Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott named their baby boy Wolf Webster, which is quite a contrast from what many people thought the name would be.

After confirming that she gave birth to her second kid on Feb. 2, the Kylie Cosmetics creator made the announcement.

“2/2/22,” Jenner tagged her newborn’s hand in a black-and-white shot.

On her Instagram Story, Jenner announced the name of her son on Friday.

Jenner revealed that she was the biological mother of Stormi, age 4 months, by sharing a video on Instagram Stories in which she is seen cuddling her newborn. She also posted several floral arrangements sent to commemorate her son’s birth on Instagram Stories, including one from half-sister Kim Kardashian and her four children.

“Congratulations, Travis, Kylie, and Stormi!” a card protruding from a bed of purple roses stated. “We’re thrilled and adore you so much. Kim North Saint Chicago Psalm XOXO

My precious grandson!! God is absolutely amazing. “My beautiful grandson!!! My little boy,” Kris Jenner captioned a photo of her son, Brandon.

Some Twitter Reacts:

Kylie Jenner spotted with new baby wolf : pic.twitter.com/MffSCIMOnQ — jack (@jackwyattss) February 11, 2022

Kylie Jenner has officially announced the name of her new baby boy… Wolf Webster🥺💙 HOW ADORABLE😭 pic.twitter.com/2TMzgYyGYs — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) February 11, 2022

In August 2021, Page Six revealed that Kylie was pregnant for a second time, with a source confirming that the whole family was “overjoyed.”

In early September, just weeks after our story was published, Kim Kardashian West confirmed it when she displayed her baby bump in a video uploaded to her Instagram. Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Live to break the news herself, which she followed up with a very public baby-bearing – unlike her first, which was hidden entirely until she revealed Stormi’s birth.

Stormi is the fourth child for Kim and Kanye West, who already have a four-year-old daughter named Stormi.

Kylie Jenner has been a style inspiration since flashing her baby bump at New York Fashion Week in September, wearing a sheer lace bodysuit.

After the Astroworld concert, in which 10 fans died, Kylie completed her pregnancy in secrecy. The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 30, has stated that he was unaware of the crowd crush while performing on stage.

