Kris Jenner Just Revealed The Name Of Kylie And Travis’s Next Child, According To The Fans.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott just gave birth to their second child. Stormi is the couple’s firstborn. On Monday, Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kylie Jenner announced the good news on her Instagram account.

She uploaded a black-and-white picture of the newborn’s hand to her Instagram account. But it was the comments section of her post that caused a stir, with numerous persons guessing at its name.

Kylie Jenner Announces the Birth of Her Second Child

On Sunday, February 28, Kylie revealed a view of the baby’s tiny hands in an Instagram post. The kid was most likely born on Wednesday, as the Instagram caption read “2/2/22” and included blue heart emoticons, which might suggest that he is a boy.

The newborn boy was born one day after Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday. The hand in the photo appears to be Stormi’s hand, which is seen gripping the little baby’s wrist as he squeezed his tiny fingers into a fist. Take a look at her post-birth celebration below.

The new mother, who is a reality star, was flooded with congratulatory comments in the comments section. The baby, which has not been named by the celebrity but is thought to be ‘Angel,’ is being called “Baby Beckham.”

Kylie Jenner’s Second Baby Name

According to fans, the kid is called Angel due to numerous remarks from Bieber’s pals and relatives. Hailey and Kim posted adorable emojis. Kourtney wrote, “Mommy of two life (heart and prayer emoji).” Kris Jenner’s mother, Kylie Jenner, stated, “Angel Pie.”

After the news of her pregnancy was out, it wasn’t long before Kylie’s boyfriend Travis also responded on his social media with a blue heart and six brown hearts. “Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” Ariel Tejada, her makeup artist, stated in her comment. Stassie Karanikolaou,

Meanwhile, the songstress Normani posted a photo of her with several white hearts. Her companion Heather Sanders posted praying hands and a white heart, while her buddy Gregory Carter highlighted, ‘beautiful mama & beautiful baby #2’