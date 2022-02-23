Kim Kardashian Net Worth 2022: Kim Kardashian West is Now a Billionaire Girl

The impact of Kim Kardashian West’s rise to fame may be seen when one compares her popularity in the US with that of other celebrities. In a 2011 Forbes article, she was listed as having 6.6 million Twitter followers, just below Barack Obama and just above Ashton Kutcher. She was featured on the cover of Forbes five years later due to her successful mobile game, which earned her $51 million that year. She now officially joins the ranks of the world’s billionaires for the first time.

According to Forbes, Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October thanks to two thriving firms—KKW Beauty and Skim—as well as money from reality television and endorsement deals, as well as a number of smaller investments.

Following the success of her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian West launched KKW Beauty in 2017. She borrowed elements from Kylie’s playbook, utilizing a similar direct-to-consumer approach that is heavy on social media marketing. Her first product, 300,000 contour kits, sold out in just two hours. By 2018, the company had branched out into eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrances and was bringing in about $100 million dollars in revenue.

When Kim Kardashian West launched her beauty line in 2017, she became the first former E.L.F seller to become a company owner: “It’s the first time I’ve left behind having licensing agreements and transitioned into being an entrepreneur,” she told Forbes in 2017.

Amy is estimated to be worth somewhere between $1 billion and $2 billion. She cashed in on her stake last year, when she sold 20% of KKW Beauty to cosmetics giant Coty for $200 million, implying a value of up to $1 billion for the business. The value of the remaining 72% stake in Kylie Cosmetics is valued at around $500 million, according to our calculations. According to Forbes, that figure is somewhat inflated—Coty, which acquired 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics in 2020, is notorious for paying over the odds.

Skims, a shapewear line started by Kardashian West in 2019, is another example. She sourced cash from high-profile fashionistas such as Net-a-Porter’s Natalie Massane and Andrew Rosen of Theory and leveraged her huge social media following to advertise the company. (She now has 69.6 million Twitter followers and 213 million Instagram followers.) Skims has been quick on its feet: When consumers became more interested in comfortable clothing for the couch than smoothing their stomachs under evening gowns during the epidemic, she immediately switched the emphasis to loungewear.

Kardashian West controls a controlling stake in privately-held Skims, which has not disclosed its earnings. According to sources familiar with Skims, the shapewear firm is worth more than $500 million following a transaction. Forbes predicts that she has a Skim stake worth about $225 million, more than enough to bring her money to $1 billion.

The bulk of Kardashian West’s wealth is invested and held in cash, with real estate accounting for the rest.

She has generated at least $10 million pretax every year since 2012, according to Forbes, thanks to Kim Kardashian’s paychecks from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, endorsement agreements, and projects like her now-defunct Kimoji app. She also owns three homes in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, and a portfolio of blue-chip investments, including Disney stock, Amazon stock, Netflix stock, and Adidas stock. Her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West gave her for Christmas in 2017.

It’s the enterprises she has founded and blossomed with her typical Kardashian flare for self-promotion that earn her a spot on the Forbes World’s Billionaires list. She tweeted after making the cover of Forbes, mocking the criticism she had received for years: “Not bad for a girl without any skills.”

