Kanye West Gives Us Glimps Of First Photo With New Muse Chaney Jones On Instagram – CR News

Some hot news is coming down your way. Are you ready? Well, this article will provide more information on Kanye West’s new muse who is named Chaney Jones.

Very recently, Kanye West posted the first picture of himself with his new “muse” Chaney Jones on the globally known social media platform, Instagram on Tuesday. As a result, even though, speculations have flown in that the two have been dating each other, the same has not been confirmed yet.

West who is now 44 years old, used a black heart emoji to caption a paparazzi picture of him and the Kim Kardashian look-alike together. She is aged 24.

Media sources revealed that they were reportedly seen doing some shopping in the beautiful city of Miami.

In addition to this, Jones shared her own selfie with Kanye West a day prior to when the news broke out. In the picture, she could be seen smirking while the rapper stood behind her.

The pair have been spending a lot of time together since Kanye broke up with actress Julia Fox earlier this month.

The two have been photographed together a plethora of times, especially in recent times – either sometimes grabbing dinner in Nobu or partying in Miami.

While the pair have not confirmed anything yet for their fans, witnesses state that Jones is acting as West’s latest muse.

“She appears to be a muse, but it also depends on who you ask,” an insider reported. “She is loving her role.”

Not only this but there are many fans out there who have already compared Jones to West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

West and Kardashian are in between an ongoing divorce case. They share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim Kardashian, who has moved on with her life with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, will reportedly ask a judge to formally restore her status as single.

