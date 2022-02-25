Judy Dupart Marries Da Brat On A Special Day!

On the most magical day of the year, Da Brat and Judy Dupart officially tied the knot.The ceremony took place at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia with one hundred guests in attendance.

In an Instagram post back in 2020, they revealed they were dating and got married on Tuesday (Feb. 22). The ceremony took place at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia with one hundred guests in attendance.

The newlyweds are said to arrive in Cinderella-esque horse-drawn carriages to their wedding. Both of them wear dresses designed by Esé Azénabor. They then walked down to the aisle together with the tune of “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross.. brat was escorted down the aisle by Jermaine Dupri while Dupart’s brother Damon Dupart Sr. walked her down the aisle. She shared the photos on her Instagram account.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” Da Brat reported to the publication. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Dupart said about their special wedding date. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

Da Brat and Dupart also shared photos from the wedding in a joint Instagram post, with the caption, “Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE . We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart [pink heart emojis]. Being surrounded by our closest family and friends we celebrated our LOVE STORY . WE IZ MARRIED NAH.”

“I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I’m very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God.”

The lovebirds are honeymooning in Turks and Caicos.

Da Brat and Dupart are also expecting their first child together, revealing via Instagram in January that they are “EXTENDING the family.”

