Johnathan Szeles Dead, ‘The Amazing Johnathan’ Passed Away At the Age of 63

The Amazing Johnathan, real name Johnathan Edward Szeles is no more, as he died in his Las Vegas home on the evening of Tuesday, February 22. The 63-year-old suffered from also a variety of health issues for many years and was also diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 2009.

A celebrated sideshow stunt performer, his wife Anastasia Synn confirmed the news around 11:30 pm to the las vegas review journal. She also shared their final conversation . she mentioned: The last thing I said to him was, ‘I love you, honey, I’ll be with you when you get up from your nap.’ We were feeding him oranges and strawberries. He was so peaceful. He said, ‘Yay!’ He had the purest and sweetest look on his face. For the next 36 hours, he was unresponsive. We spent that time snuggling with him. She also shared the below post on Twitter in the final hours of his life.

I'm losing my beautiful, brilliant husband. My beep beeps. He's not responsive & our home hospice nurses say he's at his end stage. He's medicated, not in pain & calm and snuggled every minute with me at home. Destroyed. I love u forever @theamazingj. I know that everyone does. pic.twitter.com/IeC086GQlM — Anastasia Synn (@SiaSynn) February 23, 2022

Apart from joining, The Amazing Johnathan’s performances were showcased in TV specials such as Lounge Lizards, Comedy Central Presents, Amazing Johnathan: Wrong on Every Level, and more.

He also made appearances in projects such as The Aristocrats (along with fellow comedy magicians Penn & Teller), Criss Angel Mindfreak, and Masters of Illusion. Most recently, the entertainer could be seen in the series of web video shorts from The Madmen of Comedy Magic.

He was once told that he had only 12 to 15 more months to live in the year 2014 when Johnathan began feeling dizzy and was out of breath, he had gone to consult the doctors regarding the same and came to know that he was suffering from heart disease. However in 2018, he resumed his work saying he waited for years, but nothing happened.

