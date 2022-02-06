Joe Rogan APOLOGIZED For Using A Racial Epithet, During Past Podcasts

The comedian, Rogan, has a podcast on Spotify that is being accused of being racist and promoting COVID misinformation. This is problematic because he was just apologizing for using racial slurs in his show. So now it’s unclear if the accusations are true or not. Maybe he should have apologized for something else?

Rogan Apologizes For Using Slurs On The Show

-Joe Rogan posts an apology on Instagram after a series of videos containing racial slurs are circulated on social media

-Grammy-winning singer India Arie shares a compilation video of Rogan using racial slurs on past episodes of his show and posts a message saying he is problematic because of “his language around race”

-Rogan takes to Instagram early Saturday to apologize, says he never intended to be racist and agrees that he shouldn’t use such slurs, regardless of context

-Spotify removes roughly 70 episodes of the comedian’s podcast from its platform in response to the videos.

-The podcast host denies that his show promotes COVID misinformation but CEO Daniel Ek defends the inclusion of Rogan on Spotify’s roster, saying the podcast is vital to Spotify’s success

-The videos resurface amid ongoing concern that Rogan’s podcast serves as a platform for COVID misinformation. A group of more than 250 medical professionals, researchers and professors write an open letter saying the show is evidence Spotify promotes misinformation; Rocker Neil Young and folk icon Joni Mitchell withdraw their music from the service

-An anonymous source cites multiple incidents in which Rogan used racial slurs as an explanation for why Spotify took down roughly 70 episodes of the podcast from its service, according to Bloomberg. A representative of the company had previously told CNET that it removed some episodes due to violations of its content policies but didn’t specify how many or what the offending content was.

-Rogan denies that his show promotes COVID misinformation in an Instagram video apology, saying he’s “apologetic” if anyone took offense to the clips but points out that there were no official numbers for black people killed by police officers in 2018 (a statistic supported through the U.S. government). The comedian says he has no relationship with COVID.

-Rocker Neil Young and folk icon Joni Mitchell pull their music from Spotify after an open letter calling Rogan's show problematic spreads on social media. A representative of Spotify tells CNET that the company takes "this very seriously and are exploring further steps as we continue to work on ways to combat hate speech."

-Rogan tells listeners during his podcast on Friday that he deleted one particular episode after it was widely circulated following outrage regarding what were described as racist remarks. He says it wasn’t his intent to be racist but that he shouldn’t have said the slur regardless of context. “I certainly didn’t mean to offend anybody out there,” he said

