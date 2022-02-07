Jimmy Carr Says Comedy Is Dying After Holocaust Joke Furore

The latest Netflix comedy special by British comedian Jimmy Carr has been met with a huge backlash from the public due to his joke about the Nazi genocide of hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti people.

Victoria Coren Mitchell defends Jimmy Carr after backlash over a joke he made in his latest Netflix special

–The joke in question referred to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti people at the hands of the Nazis as “excellent.”

– Carr has faced immense criticism from stars such as My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’s Paddy Doherty and the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman

– However, Coren Mitchell took to Twitter to defend the comedian, describing him as a ‘decent’ man

The comments made by the actress, who is Jewish, led many fans furious, with one follower retorting: ‘Do you believe you would be as quick to defend him if he had made a joke defending the Holocaust?’

– Coren Mitchell replied: ‘Yes. It’s not about the joke.’

Another Twitter user asked the actress, “Why wouldn’t you make the same joke as Jimmy?”

– ‘I wouldn’t for all the reasons people are offended by it, and about 12 more besides,’ Coren Mitchell replied. ‘And yet Jimmy is a kind person, and I said so knowing what misunderstandings and bile would come, because it’s true and because I’m not a fairweather friend.’

– Coren Mitchell added: ‘But I think I’ll go to bed now

After telling followers she was quitting Twitter, Victoria closed the discussion by stating that she’d be taking a break and going silent for a few days.

“I’m not going to check Twitter for a few days in traditional style, so please forgive me if I miss anything. You can only attempt to do what you believe is correct in any given scenario. Forster also said, “Only Connect.”

““If I had to choose between betraying my country and betraying a friend, I’d hope I have the guts to betray my country,’” Victoria said. “I wasn’t defending the joke. Have a nice day, and see you soon for some fun.”

According to The Jewish Chronicle, the program’s dialogue has been slammed by Travellers and Roma associations, anti-fascist groups, and The Auschwitz Memorial among others. A petition has now emerged calling on Netflix to remove the “offensive” material.

The petition, by the group The Traveller Movement, labeled Carr’s statements as “nothing short of a celebration of genocide.” It demands that Carr apologize and for Netflix to remove the episode from the program.

Paddy, a former “Celebrity Big Brother” star, has denounced the comedian for his tasteless joke. In a furious statement on social media, Paddy referred to the routine as “disgusting” and “on another level.”

The latest Netflix comedy special by British comedian Jimmy Carr has been met with a huge backlash from the public due to his joke about the Nazi genocide of hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti people.