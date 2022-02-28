Jennifer Lawrence gives birth, welcomes first child with Cooke Maroney

Congratulations to Lawrence and Maroney! The couple has welcomed their first child!

According to news obtained by TMZ, the actress has welcomed her first child in Los Angeles County. The gender and the birth date have still been unannounced. The couple had got married in an extremely private ceremony in Rhode Island in 2019 and announced the news of the pregnancy in September 2021.

She had revealed to Vanity Fair last year that it is very important for her to maintain boundaries when concerned with her private life and her baby’s right to privacy saying, “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.” Lawrence is known to be extremely private and had even take a three-year-long hiatus from her profession.

She also told Vanity Fair that although she is “excited and grateful” for what motherhood has to offer her, she still feels pretty nervous about it.

Keeping her pregnancy quite hushed up, the star says that her marriage with Maroney is something she is thoroughly enjoying. The Oscar-winning actress said that her art dealer husband was “the greatest person she has ever met.” In December 2021, the Don’t Look Up star was busy promoting her new film with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Not much about the baby has been revealed and the last time media spotted the actor was right before XMAs. She was also reported to have a baby shower at the end of January.

The actor had stepped away from the spotlight after constantly delivering hits such as The Hunger Games, X-Men series, Silver Linings, and many more so that she could enjoy her private life and spend time with her husband. She is known to have said that working continuously made her feel “sick” and that the “world was tired of her” too.

The couple has currently been seen house-hunting in New York, probably seeking a house for their expanding family.