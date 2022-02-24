Jennifer Lawrence And Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome First Child – Report Says

The Oscar winner from Louisville and her husband have welcomed their first child.the details regarding the date of birth and the sex of the baby have yet to be revealed.

The Oscar winner from Louisville and her husband have welcomed their first child. According to the rep Lawrence recently gave birth in Los Angeles. However, the details regarding the date of birth and the sex of the baby have yet to be revealed.

In September 2021, the actress’s rep confirmed the happy couple was expecting a baby.

The 31-year-old actor and art gallery director Cooke Maroney were expecting their first child in September 2021. confirming their relationship in June 2018, and dating for over one year They paired knot in Rhode Island in October 2019.

during an interview, Jennifer mentioned about her relationship with Maroney that he is the best person she has ever met in her whole life.

She further revealed that nodding a yes to be his life partner was a very easy decision for her.

currently living between New York and Los Angeles, with the arrival of their new child, the family is reportedly looking for a bigger place in New York.

The hunger games star is known to keep her personal life out of the public eye. In a recent article, she stated that there should be respect for her baby’s privacy. “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

to enjoy her private life the hunger games actor had decided to step away from fame and after almost two years Jennifer spoke about returning to the silver screen. she mentioned that working non-stop for so long made her feel ‘sick’ and not only that but she felt ‘the world was tired of her’ too.

