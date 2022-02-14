Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeNewsIvan Reitman, Legendary Producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies At 75
News

Ivan Reitman, Legendary Producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies At 75

By Tushar Chauhan
0
4
Ivan Reitman, Legendary Producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies At 75

Unfortunate news reached today as one of the most prominent and seasoned filmmakers, Ivan Reitman, passed away at the age of 75. His outstanding works in film include producing landmarks like Ghostbusters, which was his initial big-budget blockbuster.

Reitman, who was born in Canada, spent his childhood thereafter his family fled Communist oppression during Czechoslovakia’s post-war years. It was where he honed his craft and took courses on the subject of filmmaking.

His hard labor eventually paid off when he got his first significant break as a producer on National Lampoon’s Animal House, which was released in the year 1978.

Ivan Reitman, Legendary Producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies At 75
Ivan Reitman, Legendary Producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies At 75

According to his relatives, he passed away in his sleep at his home in California.

Reitman was born in Komarno, Poland in 1946, where his mother had survived Auschwitz while his father ran the country’s largest vinegar factory.

Finally, the family moved to Toronto, Canada, where they began their new life. In Hamilton, Reitman enrolled in McMaster University and produced several short movies that inspired him to pursue filmmaking as a profession. He served in the US Marine Corps during his early twenties, but he also discovered future Ghostbusters star Rick Moranis.

Some Tweet Racts

When National Lampoon’s Animal House came out among the general public, David Cronenberg’s career exploded. This was a crucial moment in his success.

He was a prolific screenwriter and director who rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s. Many people may not realize that he also directed Bill Murray in his debut starring role in the 1979 film Meatballs.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was given his first major comedic role as a director with Twins (1988), which he also starred in. Kindergarten Cop, which premiered in 1990, and Junior, which arrived the next year, were both fantastic.

However, it is impossible to dispute that Reitman’s Ghostbusters from 1984 remains one of his finest works today. The supernatural comedy opened to rave reviews and huge box office numbers, receiving two Oscar nods.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions.

 

Previous articleAnna Delvey Net Worth 2022: The True Story of Anna Delvey and Her $300,000 Heist as a Fake Heiress
Tushar Chauhan
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
© Copyright 2018 - 2022 Conceptual Revolutions