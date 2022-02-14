Ivan Reitman, Legendary Producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies At 75

Unfortunate news reached today as one of the most prominent and seasoned filmmakers, Ivan Reitman, passed away at the age of 75. His outstanding works in film include producing landmarks like Ghostbusters, which was his initial big-budget blockbuster.

Reitman, who was born in Canada, spent his childhood thereafter his family fled Communist oppression during Czechoslovakia’s post-war years. It was where he honed his craft and took courses on the subject of filmmaking.

His hard labor eventually paid off when he got his first significant break as a producer on National Lampoon’s Animal House, which was released in the year 1978.

According to his relatives, he passed away in his sleep at his home in California.

Reitman was born in Komarno, Poland in 1946, where his mother had survived Auschwitz while his father ran the country’s largest vinegar factory.

Finally, the family moved to Toronto, Canada, where they began their new life. In Hamilton, Reitman enrolled in McMaster University and produced several short movies that inspired him to pursue filmmaking as a profession. He served in the US Marine Corps during his early twenties, but he also discovered future Ghostbusters star Rick Moranis.

Some Tweet Racts

I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP #jasonReitman — Ernie Hudson (@Ernie_Hudson) February 14, 2022

Opening night of Ghostbusters at UA Plainview was like a rock concert. The place exploded with joy. It was one of the most memorable moments of my childhood. Ivan Reitman influenced everything we all love about film comedy. A true legend. https://t.co/AHKAoo1ahB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 14, 2022

Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School. What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/F0q41Cz52l — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 14, 2022

Ivan Reitman was very good to me and @chrizmillr. He sought us out and encouraged us when we made our first movie. He saw an early cut of Spider-verse (“Half of this is the best movie I have ever seen and the other half is bad”) and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes… RIP Ivan — Phil Lord y Betancourt (@philiplord) February 14, 2022

no director made me laugh harder with seemingly throw away bits that were anything but… RIP Ivan Reitman!! after spending the 80's answering ANY phone with GHOSTBUSTERS, WHADAYAWANT? my best friend and I spent the next ten years throwing this line into any conversation. pic.twitter.com/tfHK1VrRdp — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) February 14, 2022

IVAN REITMAN I LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA YOU ARE THE BEST EVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 14, 2022

When National Lampoon’s Animal House came out among the general public, David Cronenberg’s career exploded. This was a crucial moment in his success.

He was a prolific screenwriter and director who rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s. Many people may not realize that he also directed Bill Murray in his debut starring role in the 1979 film Meatballs.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was given his first major comedic role as a director with Twins (1988), which he also starred in. Kindergarten Cop, which premiered in 1990, and Junior, which arrived the next year, were both fantastic.

However, it is impossible to dispute that Reitman’s Ghostbusters from 1984 remains one of his finest works today. The supernatural comedy opened to rave reviews and huge box office numbers, receiving two Oscar nods.

