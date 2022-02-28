How Netflix Starts testing its TikTok-like comedy feed on TVs?

Well, Netflix is at it again with their content. But this time it’s a TikTok-like comedy feed.

Known to introduce all sorts of content on their video-streaming platform to cater to the undying demands of their users, Netflix is now testing Fast Laughs – short, funny clips feature on its TV app. Each clip is almost 30 seconds long and has added to another form of entertainment and easy access for its users.

Netflix’s gone all TikTok-like with ‘Fast Laughs’ feature?! pic.twitter.com/T760u8Rea5 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 12, 2020

The mobile app already supports the Fast Laughs feature which came out last year. This time they went ahead and launched it on their TV app where once you opt for this option you can get access to their hilarious content. The option is available at the end of the Netflix homepage. After selecting it your screen would light up with various shows and comedy-curated clips which can be handled with the right and left arrow keys to access the next or previous clip respectively.

Seeing that TikTok is a giant in itself, Netflix’s smart move has already got viewers hooked. The feature has been rolled out in the USA, followed by Canada, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia, Ireland, and later will be rolled out to more. It is also only accessible to profiles that have been verified as adults and issues a content warning. Netflix is yet to reveal when the app will be rolled out to the rest of the countries.

The testing will help find the amount of users who are interested in Fast Laughs and will give them a glimpse of this new content. Right now the available clips include streaming clips of Army of the Dead, Big Mouth, Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up special.

The feature also includes a react button called “LOL” incorporating elements of social interaction on the TV app. YouTube and Instagram are already known for adding such elements in their apps under different names, and it just makes it faster for the users to skim through different content quickly. This option also helps solve a lot of problems for the viewers who are unable to decide on a show they want to watch.