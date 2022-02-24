Holly Willoughby And Her Sister Kelly Enjoy A Glass Of Wine At The Pub Afterward.

It’s the Willoughboozies! Bleary-eyed Holly and sister Kelly keep the party going as they down wine at the pub after Wylde Moon bash

On Wednesday night, at The London Coliseum, the first launch of her Wylde Moon fragrance was celebrated.

And Holly Willoughby determined to keep the party going headed to The Marquis pub alongside sister Kelly after her launch bash finished.

The presenter,41 was joined by husband Dan Baldwin, 47, and enjoyed few drinks before hopping into a taxi home.

While she headed off to find their ride home, Holly’s husband handed over £30 to a homeless man selling The Big Issue.

Holly looked as sensational as ever for her night out as she wore a stylish cream trouser suit.

This Morning star elevated her frame in polka dot heels and added a flick of color with bright pink lipstick.

The group seemed in great spirits after attending an immersive, multi-sensory event for Wylde Moon – her new lifestyle brand.

At the evening, Andy Bell performed a reworked aria and duet created for the event, with leading cast members of La Bohéme and a 48-piece orchestra.

About the collaboration, Holly mentioned “I fell in love with the opera on my first ever visit over 13 years ago. I had no idea what to expect.

What I learned is that it is for everyone, and for me when I come, life seems to switch off and I become immersed into a world that takes over all senses. Going to the ENO is similar to meditation for me. It’s the perfect place to reconnect.

I’m always mesmerized by the controlled freedom that opera has – powerful voices that helped me to reconnect with my inner voice and not be afraid to express it. Opera signifies that for me in life.”

To which Andy added ‘Bohemian culture is about pushing against the norm, breaking free of it. The push and pull between straight culture and bohemian culture is how I’m framing the music. “

Holly described Wylde Moon as an online space to empower women, explore crystal energies and offer fashion and beauty tips.

