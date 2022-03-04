Obesity rates expected to nearly double by 2030 in countries with lowest income levels – CR NEWS

According to World Obesity Atlas statistics, more than half of women in South Africa will be affected by the disease, with no country expected to reach the WHO goal of bringing rates down.

According to new global data, an estimated 1.4 billion people across the globe will be overweight or obese by 2030, accounting for two-thirds of all people who are either overweight or obese today.

No nation is on track to meet the World Health Organization’s goal of eliminating obesity by 2025, with one in five women and one in seven males expected to have the condition by 2030

Over the next eight years, the number of people with obesity is expected to nearly triple in low-income nations, compared with 2010. In low- and middle-income countries, Obesity has been growing at a faster rate. The number of individuals who are obese is anticipated to rise by 3 times over the next 8 years in low-income nations.

According to the latest World Obesity Atlas, published on Friday by the World Obesity Federation, there are now 2.7 billion overweight and obese people in the world. “The situation is urgent,” Johanna Ralston, the company’s president, said in a statement. “Leaders at all levels of government and medicine must understand the gravity of this issue and act.”

The projected number of men and women, Obesity Rate in 2030.

Adults with BMI ≥30kg/m2, selected countries shown

Country Number of women Prevalence among women % Number of men Prevalence among men % Argentina 6m 36 6m 35 Brazil 29m 33 21m 26 China 60m 10 55m 10 Egypt 18m 52 11m 31 France 7m 26 7m 29 Germany 9m 25 10m 32 India 40m 8 24m 4 Indonesia 14m 14 8m 8 Iran 14m 42 9m 28 Mexico 21m 41 15m 32 Pakistan 13m 17 7m 9 Russia 18m 30 12m 24 South Africa 11m 50 5m 23 Turkey 16m 50 11m 34 UK 10m 37 10m 37 US 64m 47 61m 47

“The statistics in our study are shocking, but what is more devastating is how little attention we have paid to the problem. Every individual has a fundamental human right to prevention, treatment, and management access that works for them. “The time for coherent, determined, and people-focused action to turn the tide on obesity has now arrived,” she added.

The highest rates of obesity are in North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The US is on track to have more than half of its population (47%) overweight or obese by 2030.

However, while obesity rates in the area are projected to rise by 50% between 2010 and 2030, numbers in Africa are anticipated to triple, with more women affected than men.

Covid-19 deaths were linked to obesity, which is defined as a BMI of more than 30.

According to the Global Obesity Trends study, conducted by researchers at Loughborough University and published in March 2018, more than a third of women will be obese by 2020. By 2030, approximately 74 million African women will be afflicted with obesity, compared to 26 million in 2010, and 27 million males will be impacted, up from 8 million in 2010.

According to research published in the journal, nearly one-quarter of men and one-half of women in Algeria are predicted to be obese by 2030 (30%). In South Africa, half of the women are expected to be overweight by then, according to the study, while in Algeria half of males (50%) will be.

Being overweight is thought to be the cause of almost a quarter (22%) of non-communicable disease deaths in Africa.

Even though there has been significant progress, many people in the region are still malnourished. The World Food Program has warned that 13 million individuals are waking up severely hungry every day in the Horn of Africa owing to serious drought.

While undernourishment remains the most pressing issue across Africa, “we cannot any longer ignore [obesity],’” according to Dr. Adelheid Onyango of the WHO’s regional headquarters for Africa. “It has already been recognized as a public health concern.”

Because our obesity rates have previously been low, the present growth will be substantial because of that.

“We are witnessing a change in the eating habits of people who prefer unhealthy diets,” she added. Many countries across the continent have weak policies and regulatory systems regarding processed high-fat, high-sugar foods. In comparison to more developed nations, where there is greater regulation and public awareness, there is a bigger market for weight reduction products in underdeveloped countries, according to Dr. Lissun Li.

The World Obesity Atlas also assesses countries in terms of their preparedness for obesity, specifically their health systems. High-income nations are the readiest, while all lower-middle- and low-income nations are the least prepared, adding to concerns about the connection between obesity and already vulnerable populations.

Over 150 health specialists and advocates have written to national health leaders calling for an international strategy to reduce obesity.

