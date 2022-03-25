Is There A ‘High Possibility’ Of New Covid Variant Even More Severe Than Omicron Will Appear In The Next Two Years? – CR News

There is a ‘high chance’ that a new Covid-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, Sir Chris Witty notified. He added, there is “still a long way to go” because the virus will continue to ‘throw surprises’ and a variant worse than Omicron will emerge. Read more to find out how worse the situation could be in the future?

What Do You Need To Know About The Coronavirus?

The coronavirus is a fast-spreading, life-threatening, and dangerous virus that has prevailed and brought about a negative impact on almost everything. The first known infections from SARS‑CoV‑2 were discovered in Wuhan, China on January 7, 2020, and were temporarily named “2019-nCoV”. COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 were officially named by WHO on February 11, 2020.

Common Covid-19 Symptoms Also Read: Is COVID-19 Cause Type 2 diabetes? The primary symptoms may cause sore throat, cough, loss of taste, loss of smell, fever, congestion, fatigue as well as diarrhea. There can be many more atypical symptoms. However, it varies from person to person. People with health issues are definitely exposed to higher risks which might result in making their health conditions worse. The symptoms of covid-19 are much similar to the symptoms of the flu, which is why it is important to know the difference between the two. Fatigue, body aches, and sore throat are common in both whereas fever is uncommon during the flu.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Covid-19 Omicron variant

The latest Covid-19 variant, Omicron(B.1.1.529), was first introduced by WHO on November 26, 2021, based on information reported by South Africa and Botswana about the mutations of the virus and how it has been changing its frequency and pattern. In the US, it has been detected in all 50 states and Washington DC. Delta variant was the one dominating in the US, however, the arrival of Omicron has led to a more dominating effect.

#ECDC chief warns of danger in #COVID #endemic phase: “We must brace for next winter amid less restrictions” “to be very clear, there are #endemic diseases that are dangerous and that are severe and that are very frequent.”@ECDC_EU’s Andrea Ammonhttps://t.co/OcdwB4IPMY — Paul Belcher MFPH FRCP 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇪🇺 (@PaulJBelcher) March 24, 2022

The Omicron variant tends to act differently due to a large number of mutations. It has proved to spread faster than the other variants but is less likely to cause severe damage. With proper medication and getting doses of the vaccine, one can prevent being affected by this virus.

Will There Be Any Variants More Severe Than Omicron?

One can never say for sure which variant will start to become dominant next? And how severe it would be? Whether it would be a matter of concern or not? Most people are familiar with the two most dominating viruses- Omicron and Delta! However, one Delta variant called AY.4 was in the process of being rapidly displaced by another, called AY.4.2, in late 2021. “And then Omicron came along and just blew up,” says bioinformatician, Andrew Page, at the Quadram Institute in Norwich, UK.

Covid-19 is very unpredictable and explosive which is why it is difficult to identify how and in what ways the possible next variant will be different from Omicron. There have been some speculations that it might be deadlier and vaccine resistive. We can not say for sure that Omicron is going to be the last variant to exist as we have already started noticing that BA.2 — a sublink of Omicron, or its sister variant — is outdoing the BA.1 sublinks in many parts of the world.

How To Prevent The Virus?

One can take many safety measures to safeguard themselves against the virus. To prevent the virus you can follow the steps written below:

Maintain at least 1-meter distance from people regardless of how healthy they appear to be.

Avoid going out unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Always wear a mask when you are outside or when social distancing is not possible.

Try to stay in well-ventilated spaces rather than crowded ones.

Try to stay as clean as possible. Use a hand sanitizer often. Wash your hands after coming back from outside

Get vaccinated and follow local guidance about vaccination properly.

Seek medical attention immediately if you start feeling any symptoms of the virus .

Always be cautious when you are outside and educate yourself about how you can stay safe from this fatal virus.

New Variants Of The Virus Could Cause ‘Worse Problems’ Than Omicron, Says Chris Witty

Sir Christopher John MacRae Whitty is known to be a British epidemiologist serving as Chief Medical Officer for England and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government since 2019. He has also been a Gresham Professor of Physics since 2018. Recently, he has expressed his concern about the increasing danger of the new variants of the virus. He mentioned that the strain could cause ‘worse problems’ than Omicron and the challenges from the current strain are ‘not by any means trivial.

Omicron started prevailing in November striking high infection rates. Experts estimated one in 15 people in England were infected at the winter peak. He said the UK is likely to be hit by seasonal waves for the next ‘2-3 years’ that will be ‘dotted’ by new variants that could occur between peaks. He added, ‘The UK has chosen a particular path and we have high immunity due to vaccination rates in children, the elderly, and some immunity due to infection as well. In a virtual meeting, ‘We could well end up with a new variant that produces worse problems than we’ve got with Omicron and the Omicron problems are by no means trivial.’

