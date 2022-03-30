New Era In Medicine Has Begun, With DNA-Based Drugs and Matching Treatments

We have presumed that in the future it might be possible to make medicines by matching them to people’s genetic code i.e. DNA, reports say. The British Pharmacological Society and the Royal College of Physicians say a genetic test can predict how well drugs work in your body.

There is a high possibility that the tests might be available on NHS next year. Read more to find out about the potential of these DNA-based medicines.

The Current Health of People

Prof Mark Caulfield, the president-elect of the British Pharmacological Society, said “99.5% of us have at least one change in our genome that, if we come across the wrong medicine, it will either not work or it will actually cause harm.”

More than five million people in the UK get no pain relief from codeine. Their genetic code does not contain the instructions for making the enzyme that breaks codeine down into morphine and without it, the drug’s a dud.

The genetic code of one in 500 people puts them at higher risk of losing their hearing if they take the antibiotic gentamicin

Related: Covid-19 Patients Should Be On Alert As A Link To 20 Hazardous Conditions Has Been Discovered In A New Research

PHARMACOGENOMICS: It is a crucial example of the field of precision medicine, whose target is to attune medical treatment to each person or to a group of people. Pharmacogenomics looks at how your DNA acts on the way you respond to drugs. It is already used in a lot of medicines. Your genetic code or DNA is an instruction manual for how your body operates. The field of matching drugs to your DNA is known as pharmacogenomics.

The genetic scanning of DNA is done through a sample of saliva or blood and it would cost about £100. The result that scientists are looking for is to determine health issues and to make medicines through genetic scrutiny at the birth of newborns, or as part of a routine check-up in your 50s.

Related: A Case of Deadly Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever Discovered in the UK: How To Detect & Prevent Them?

Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed, from the University of Liverpool, said, “We need to move away from ‘one drug and one dose fits all’ to a more personalized approach, where patients are given the right drug at the right dose to improve the effectiveness and safety of medicines. What we’re doing is really going to a new era of medicine, because we’re all individuals and we all vary in the way we respond to drugs.”