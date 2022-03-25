Microplastics Found In The Human Blood For The First Time: How To Detect & Prevent Them?

Microplastics Found In The Human Blood For The First Time Yes, you read that right. Read the full article to know everything about microplastics from what they are, their history, the extent to which they are dangerous for the humanity and environment, their symptoms, what can be done to prevent them from entering the human body, and much more.

What Exactly Microplastics Are?

In many of the firsts happening around the world, scientists also have found something for the first time ever. They have detected microplastics in human blood — with tiny particles found in nearly 80 percent of tested human participants, according to a recent study. As the name itself suggests that microplastics are tiny particles of plastics.

Officially, they are defined as plastics less than five millimeters (0.2 inches) in diameter—smaller in diameter than the standard pearl used in jewelry. These tiny particles can move freely throughout the body and become stuck in organs which could cause significant health issues. Microplastics have been divided into 2 categories: Primary and Secondary.

Primary microplastics are tiny particles designed for commercial use, such as cosmetics as well as microfibers shed from clothing and other textiles, such as fishing nets. They enter the environment directly through any of various channels—for example, product use (e.g., personal care products being washed into wastewater systems from households), unintentional loss from spills during manufacturing or transport, or abrasion during washing (e.g., laundering of clothing made with synthetic textiles).

Secondary microplastics are particles that result from the breakdown of larger plastic items, such as water bottles. This breakdown is caused by exposure to environmental factors, mainly the sun’s radiation and ocean waves.

What Is The History Of Microplastics?

Researchers at Plymouth University were the first to demonstrate the occurrence of microscopic plastic debris in the environment. Professor Thompson’s team showed that `microplastic‘ particles had accumulated since the 1960s and are present in oceans worldwide.

Microplastics found in human blood for first time https://t.co/9rfpyZnOaQ — The Guardian (@guardian) March 24, 2022

This case study describes the impacts from these findings and the subsequent research by the team which demonstrated that marine organisms could ingest and retain this material and that, upon ingestion, microplastics had the potential to release chemical contaminants. The research impacted the UK, European and American policy and contributed to a body of evidence that influenced companies to phase-out microplastics from their products.

How Do They Affect Us?

Microplastics are not biodegradable. Thus, once in the environment, primary and secondary microplastics accumulate and persist. Microplastics have been found in a variety of environments including oceans and freshwater ecosystems. In oceans alone, annual plastic pollution, from all types of plastics, was estimated at 4 million to 14 million tons in the early 21st century. Microplastics also are a source of air pollution, occurring in dust and airborne fibrous particles.

Microplastics surround us and human exposure can occur through inhalation, ingestion, and dermal absorption due to their omnipresence in air, water, food, and consumer products. Scientists think we may ingest anywhere from dozens, to more than 100, 000 microplastic particles each day. Even the synthetic clothing we wear can shed fibers ––some studies have revealed textiles to be the major source of airborne microplastics.

No research has yet been done to directly study the effects of microplastics on people. The research available so far either exposes human cells or tissues to microplastics or has investigated animals, such as mice or rats, as part of the study. Using the data that is available then, it is believed that microplastics may be hazardous to our health. It is thought they might act as irritants, in much the same way asbestos fibers are now known to inflame the lungs and cause cancer.

Although, some research has shown the potentiality for metabolic disturbance, neurotoxicity as well as carcinogenic effects. It has been shown that microplastics can act as endocrine disruptors, thus interfering with normal hormone function and potentially causing weight gain. Certain microplastics, for example, flame retardants, are thought to interfere with fetal brain development, and likewise, they can affect normal brain development in children.