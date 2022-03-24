Is COVID-19 Cause Type 2 diabetes? New COVID-19 Symptom, Types of Covid-19 Symptoms and What Should You Do If You Have Symptoms?

The fast-spreading and fatal Covid-19 virus (Coronavirus) has been demonstrated to cause diabetes as well as serious and complicated problems for diabetic people. Read more to find out how and to what extent it can affect insulin-resistant people.

What are the Primary Symptoms of Covid-19?

The coronavirus is a fast-spreading, life-threatening, and dangerous virus that has prevailed and brought about a negative impact on almost everything. The primary symptoms may cause sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, fever, congestion, fatigue as well as diarrhea. There can be many more atypical symptoms. However, it varies from person to person.

People with health issues are definitely exposed to higher risks which might result in making their health conditions worse. The symptoms of covid-19 are much similar to the symptoms of the flu, which is why it is important to know the difference between the two. Fatigue, body aches, and sore throat are common in both whereas fever is uncommon during the flu.

Read More: Prince Charles Tested Positive For Covid-19, According To Clarence House

What To Do If You Experience Covid-19 Symptoms?

If you start experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, the first thing you should do is isolate yourself. Get into quarantine and contact a medical professional to get an RT-PCR test done as soon as possible. Meanwhile, avoid getting in contact with others as well as the people living in the same house as you. Avoid going out at all costs for your safety, as well as the safety of others since you might be a carrier of the virus.

If you test positive, getting a treatment done is a must for a speedy recovery. Wear a mask at all times, use a hand sanitizer often and avoid using personal household items. Let people, who have been in close contact with you, know about your condition so that they can also get a test done, prevent the virus from spreading and protect themselves. Take proper medications, prescribed by a health expert, and keep a check of your recovery

What is The New Covid-19 Variant?

The latest Covid-19 variant, Omicron(B.1.1.529), was first introduced by WHO on November 26, 2021, based on information reported by South Africa and Botswana about the mutations of the virus and how it has been changing its frequency and pattern. In the US, it has been detected in all 50 states and Washington DC. Delta variant was the one dominating in the US, however, the arrival of Omicron has led to a more dominating effect.

The Omicron variant tends to act differently due to a large number of mutations. It has proved to spread faster than the other variants but is less likely to cause severe damage. With proper medication and getting doses of the vaccine, one can prevent being grasped by the virus. However, for complete protection, the CDC suggested getting booster shots and additional primary shorts after getting the mandatory shots of the vaccine.

Booster shots are for people of the age of 12 and above. It should be given after almost 5 months of their primary vaccination. They can be possibly injected with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (mRNA COVID-19 vaccines) or a single dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional primary shots are for people with a weak immune system or with serious health issues. They can be injected with two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This will give them a better immunity and will also guard them better from the virus.

Read More: Covid spikes at Cornwall’s Hospital, Causing Tourism Come to Halt

OTHER VARIANTS OF COVID-19:

~Delta variant- It is a pugnacious variant that is currently the dominant virus. it was discovered in late 2020 and spread all over the world very quickly. There exists a modified version of the Delta virus called Delta Plus.

What happens when #COVID19 variants combine? Dr @mvankerkhove explains ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KdhjFsHXhD — World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific (@WHOWPRO) March 20, 2022

~Beta variant- it is from the B.1.351 ancestry of coronaviruses. It was first discovered in South Africa. Unfortunately, there is not much medical protection against this virus. It is more serious because there are fewer antibodies against it in the human body.

~Alpha variant- After being discovered in Britain, it was named Variant of Concern 2020/12/01. But later, WHO changed its name to Alpha. It is considered a deadlier virus. Before the Delta virus, Alphavirus was prevailing in the US.

~Gamma variant- it was first discovered in Brazil`s Amazon region in 2020. It started prevailing there as well as in many parts of South America.

Can Covid-19 cause Diabetes?

Covid-19 has been demonstrated to show signs of diabetes in people who have recovered from the virus. Diabetes Mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a group of metabolic disorders marked by high blood sugar levels over a long period of time. The pancreas forms insulin, which helps glucose get into your cells to be used for energy.

But when your body is not able to make enough/any insulin (Type 1 diabetes) or is not able to use the insulin properly (Type 2 diabetes), it can lead to health issues. In a case where a person is suffering from Covid-19, he/she may already be having diabetes but was not aware of it or they might be having prediabetes and the subtle inflammation caused them to have diabetes. Signs like having the urge to pee very often, bad vision, sudden weight loss, and fatigue should not be ignored as it might indicate that you have developed diabetes.

Read More: Omicron Variant BA.2 Symptoms, Spreading, Preventions – Is It Really Dangerous?

What Should You Do To Avoid Type 2 Diabetes During/After Covid-19?

One can try to gain weight if they have suffered from sudden weight loss or same in the case of sudden weight gain, you can try to lose weight by having a consistent and good workout regime. This will help in maintaining insulin sensitivity and body weight and slow down Type 2 diabetes.

Simple exercises like daily walking have also proved to be beneficial. Get your diabetes checked regularly every 6-9 months and take proper medication. Avoid sugary foods and beverages. Try to control your sugar intake. Get your diet in order. all this will help in slowing down or delaying the progression to hyperglycemia.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions.