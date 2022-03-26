Artificial Sweeteners Increases The Risk of Cancer For Sure, Said Researcher

Artificial Sweeteners Increases The Risk of Cancer and that’s a fact, well is it true? Scroll down to know more. There has been a lot of talks these days about how Artificial Sweeteners can cause harm to one`s health and risks of getting cancer. Studies have conclusively proved that these can cause brain tumors, bladder cancer, unnecessary weight gain, and many other health problems. Read more to find out how serious the impacts of artificial sweeteners are.

Artificial Sweeteners Can Increase The Risk Of Cancer?

Artificial sweeteners, also known as sugar alternatives, are substances that are used in place of sucrose that add a sugary taste to foods and drinks. They are widely used in processed foods like:

Carbonated and soft drinks

Candies

Canned foods

Dairy products

Sweets

These days, the use of artificial sweeteners has become very common. They are used in a lot of carbonated and diet drinks and foods. Experts from the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research, and Sorbonne Paris Nord University, kept a check of food habits and health conditions of 100,000 people over a course of eight years and found a 13 percent higher risk of getting cancer in people who consumed artificial sweeteners on a daily basis.

Aspartame and Acesulfame-K used in the UK in soft drinks like Diet Coke and Coke Zero, as well dairy products like yogurt and cheese, proved to be the most hazardous. However, there is still no clear evidence that shows the direct link of artificial sweeteners to cancer.

Are Artificial Sweeteners Really That Bad For You? What Researchers Have Found?

The French researchers studied the diet and health records of 102,865 French people with an average age of 42 of which three-quarters were women. 37% of people consumed artificial sweeteners at least once a day. In the end, 3,358 people were diagnosed with cancer. 982 people had breast cancers, 403people had prostate cancers and 2,032 people had obesity-related cancer.

However, these studies are still not enough to make people stop the use of artificial sweeteners completely. But according to the National Cancer Institute and other health agencies, there is no concrete evidence that any of the artificial sweeteners approved for use in the United States cause cancer or other serious health problems.

Other Ways Cancer Could Happen To You?

There are many factors that can cause a person to develop cancer. Cancer is a serious illness that if not treated on time, can worsen and even cause the death of a person. At times, it can even be unpredictable. A person with several risk factors might never develop cancer whereas a person with no known risk might develop it.

Scientists discovered that smoking increases the risk of lung cancer. The same way many factors have been recognized like-

Consumption of Alcohol

Smoking tobacco

Poor food habits

Obesity

Family history of Cancer

Old age

Viral infections, such as human papillomavirus (HPV)

Exposure to UV radiations from the sun

Some of these factors can be avoided with a caring attitude and changes in one’s lifestyle whereas some factors might be unavoidable.

How To Prevent Cancer?

By making very small decisions and taking minor steps, one can lower the risk of getting cancer. Screen testing and getting proper vaccines on time can definitely help with that. Screen testing regularly helps to find out if you have developed any type of cancer (breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers). Vaccines increase your immunity and safeguard you against health issues. Vaccines like HPV and Hepatitis B help a lot in this case.

Fill your diet with plenty of vegetables and fruits and avoid eating junk as much as you can since processed foods are the ones affecting health negatively the most. World Health Organization, warned that intake of large amounts of processed meat can increase the risk of certain types of cancer. By reducing the consumption of tobacco and consuming alcohol in moderation, one can aim for a healthy life.

Try to maintain a healthy weight and do physical activities daily, This might lower the risk of various types of cancer, including cancer of the breast, prostate, lung, colon, and kidney. It not only helps you stay fit but also increases your life expectancy.

Try to avoid ultraviolet radiation from the sun as much as possible. Cover your body if avoiding the sun is not possible. Careless and risky behaviors might also become a cause of cancer, therefore, practice safe sex to avoid transmission of STDs ( like HIV and HPV) and do not share needles.

Are Artificial Sweeteners Really That Dangerous? The Conclusion

There have been many arguments saying that certain artificial sweeteners might cause regressive diseases. Since they have low food energy, they are popularly consumed by people to reduce their sugar intake. But they have been increasing calorie intake which results in unnecessary weight gain leading to poor health. The

FDA has approved five artificial sweeteners: saccharin, acesulfame, aspartame, neotame, and sucralose. The studies are still insufficient to come to a conclusion whether consumption of artificial sweeteners is 100 % or not.

