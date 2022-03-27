Covid-19 Patients Should Be On Alert As A Link To 20 Hazardous Conditions Has Been Discovered In A New Research

According to a new study, Covid-19 sufferers might have been exposed to 20 new dangerous conditions with extreme and long-term effects. People who are currently suffering from covid-19 have a higher risk of getting a stroke, heart failure, irregular heart rhythms, blood clots, and cardiac arrest. Read more to find out about the increasing risks and damages.

Raising Concern Regarding Covid-19

People who are currently suffering from covid-19 have to be very cautious because studies have shown that they are more likely to face a 72% higher risk of heart failure after 12 months. Researchers looked at data for over 11million US veterans, among which 154,000 people had Covid-19, and found that those who had tested positive a year before were at a much higher risk of the 20 conditions, in comparison to those who weren`t affected.

Evelina Grayver, director of women’s heart health at Northwell Health in New York said, “There were 20 cardiac disorders that were diagnosed for those patients that are suffering from long haul Covid-19. The most common is the shortness of breath and fatigue. The new arrhythmias, or the abnormal heart rhythms that people experience, are significant as well and can become incredibly handicapping for a lot of patients.”

What Is Covid-19?

The coronavirus is a fast-spreading, life-threatening, and dangerous virus that has prevailed and brought about a negative impact on almost everything. The first known infections from SARS‑CoV‑2 were discovered in Wuhan, China on January 7, 2020, and were temporarily named “2019-nCoV”. COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 were officially named by WHO on February 11, 2020.

The primary symptoms may cause sore throat, cough, loss of taste, loss of smell, fever, congestion, fatigue as well as diarrhea. There can be many more atypical symptoms. However, it varies from person to person. People with health issues are definitely exposed to higher risks which might result in making their health conditions worse. The symptoms of covid-19 are much similar to the symptoms of the flu, which is why it is important to know the difference between the two. Fatigue, body aches, and sore throat are common in both whereas fever is uncommon during the flu.

What Are The 20 Conditions?

