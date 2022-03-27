Covid-19 Patients Should Be On Alert As A Link To 20 Hazardous Conditions Has Been Discovered In A New Research

According to a new study, Covid-19 sufferers might have been exposed to 20 new dangerous conditions with extreme and long-term effects. People who are currently suffering from covid-19 have a higher risk of getting a stroke, heart failure, irregular heart rhythms, blood clots, and cardiac arrest. Read more to find out about the increasing risks and damages.
Raising Concern Regarding Covid-19
ALSO READ: A Case of Deadly Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever Discovered in UK
People who are currently suffering from covid-19 have to be very cautious because studies have shown that they are more likely to face a 72% higher risk of heart failure after 12 months. Researchers looked at data for over 11million US veterans, among which 154,000 people had Covid-19, and found that those who had tested positive a year before were at a much higher risk of the 20 conditions, in comparison to those who weren`t affected.
Evelina Grayver, director of women’s heart health at Northwell Health in New York said, “There were 20 cardiac disorders that were diagnosed for those patients that are suffering from long haul Covid-19. The most common is the shortness of breath and fatigue. The new arrhythmias, or the abnormal heart rhythms that people experience, are significant as well and can become incredibly handicapping for a lot of patients.”
What Is Covid-19?
RELATED: Omicron Variant BA.2 Symptoms, Spreading, Preventions – Is It Really Dangerous?
The coronavirus is a fast-spreading, life-threatening, and dangerous virus that has prevailed and brought about a negative impact on almost everything. The first known infections from SARS‑CoV‑2 were discovered in Wuhan, China on January 7, 2020, and were temporarily named “2019-nCoV”. COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 were officially named by WHO on February 11, 2020.
Symptoms Of Covid-19
RELATED: Artificial Sweeteners Increases The Risk of Cancer For Sure, Said Researcher
People with health issues are definitely exposed to higher risks which might result in making their health conditions worse. The symptoms of covid-19 are much similar to the symptoms of the flu, which is why it is important to know the difference between the two. Fatigue, body aches, and sore throat are common in both whereas fever is uncommon during the flu.
What Are The 20 Conditions?
RELATED: Microplastics Found In The Human Blood For The First Time: How To Detect & Prevent Them?
- Stroke
- TIA
- Atrial fibrillation
- Sinus tachycardia
- Sinus bradycardia
- Ventricular arrhythmias
- Atrial flutter
- Pericarditis
- Myocarditis
- Acute coronary disease
- Myocardial infarction
- Ischemic cardiomyopathy
- Angina
- Heart failure
- Non-ischemic cardiomyopathy
- Cardiac arrest
- Cardiogenic shock
- Pulmonary embolism
- Deep vein thrombosis
- Superficial vein thrombosis
an expert warned the Covid pandemic could lead to a rise in tuberculosis (TB) infections around the world. Tuberculosis (TB) is a bacterial infection that spreads while inhaling tiny droplets of the coughs / sneezes of a sick / infected person. The target organ that gets affected the most is the lungs. Coronavirus is also shown to cause diabetes in people or make the condition of diabetic people even worse.
How To Prevent Covid-19?
RELATED: Is COVID-19 Cause Type 2 diabetes? New COVID-19 Symptom, Types of Covid-19 Symptoms and What Should You Do If You Have Symptoms?
One can take a number of safety measures to safeguard themselves against the virus. Follow the steps written below:
- Maintain at least a 1-meter distance from people regardless of how healthy they appear to be.
- Avoid going out unless it’s absolutely necessary.
- Always wear a mask when you are outside or when social distancing is not possible.
- Try to stay in well-ventilated spaces rather than crowded ones.
- Try to stay as clean as possible. Use a hand sanitizer often. Wash your hands after coming back from outside
- Get vaccinated and follow local guidance about vaccination properly.
- Seek medical attention immediately if you start feeling any symptoms of the virus.
Always be cautious when you are outside and educate yourself about how you can stay safe from this fatal virus.
If you test positive, getting a treatment done is a must for a speedy recovery. Wear a mask at all times, use a hand sanitizer often and avoid using personal household items. Let people, who have been in close contact with you, know about your condition so that they can also get a test done, prevent the virus from spreading and protect themselves. Take proper medications, prescribed by a health expert, and keep a check of your recovery
Rising Concern
Covid-19 is very unpredictable and explosive which is why it is difficult to identify how and in what ways the possible next variant will be different from Omicron. There have been some speculations that it might be deadlier and vaccine resistive. We can not say for sure that Omicron is going to be the last variant to exist as we have already started noticing that BA.2 — a sub-link of Omicron, or its sister variant — is outdoing the BA.1 sub links in many parts of the world.
For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions