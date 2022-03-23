Omicron Variant BA.2 Symptoms, Spreading, Preventions – Is It Really Dangerous?

The new Omicron Variant BA.2 is spreading around the world at a steady rate. Read the full article to know the countries in which it is creating havoc, how is it different from other variants of the virus, its symptoms, its prevention, and much more.

Is Omicron BA.2 Spreading Faster?

Also Read: Covid Spikes At Cornwall’s Hospital

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. It then rapidly spread to the nick and corners of the world and turned into a pandemic.

People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from

the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with COVID-19

coughs. These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person. Other people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

People can also catch COVID-19 if they breathe in droplets from a person with COVID-19 who coughs out or exhales droplets. This is why it is

important to stay more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a person who is sick. Like any other virus, this virus also mutates itself over a period of time and becomes more dangerous. The rate at which the original virus was spreading was very high but the rate at which its variants are spreading is even higher.

Although, all the variants of the virus are dangerous the variant of concern is the ‘delta’ variant because it appears to be more easily transmitted from one person to another and it is even more deadly. Delta rapidly became the dominant variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the U.S. in 2021. However, presently, the variant that is becoming dominant is the omicron variant. Its mutations like the BA.1 and BA.2 are becoming deadly. The world health organization pointed out last week that omicron is spreading around the world at an intense level.

The variant is spreading across 40 countries around the world, these include the US, UK, India, Australia, South Africa, and many countries of the EU.

How Is Omicron Variant BA.2 Different From Other Variants?

Also Read: Hemp compounds stop coronavirus from entering human cells

A laboratory study of BA.2 suggests that its rapid ascent is probably the result of it being more transmissible than BA.1. And other preliminary studies suggest that BA.2 can readily overcome immunity from vaccination and previous infection with earlier variants, although it is not much better than BA.1 at doing so. The BA.2 is different from the other variants in its genetic sequence.

This variant of the SARA-COV2 virus is the more transmissible variant we have seen, it has more growth advantage over the other variants. The BA.1 and BA.2 are 20 mutations apart which means that Omicron Variant BA.2 appears to be 50% more transmissible than the previous one.

What Are Omicron Variant BA.2 Symptoms?

The symptoms of all the mutations of the virus are almost similar. But still, we need to know about the symptoms so that we can point out a difference between the different variants. While the prevalent symptoms of covid include headache, sore/scratchy throat, sneezing, runny nose, and body ache, the U.S.

National Library of Medicine reported two additional symptoms of Omicron BA.2 subvariant is dizziness and fatigue. There are also some less common symptoms that people should not ignore like sore throat, headache, aches, pains, diarrhea, a rash on the skin, discoloration of fingers or toes red or irritated eyes. We neither should wait for our symptoms to turn into serious ones like difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, loss of speech or mobility, or confusion or chest pain.

How To Prevent It?

As we all know by now that the virus keeps evolving itself over the period of time, so it is not a surprise that a more dangerous mutation has entered the environment. Scientists and doctors around the world suggest that the best way to prevent is to get vaccinated as it will decrease both its spread and its severity. However, in order to prevent ourselves and our community, especially the elderly and doctors, from omicron and its variant it is advised to get the booster shots as soon as possible.

“Prevention is always better than cure.”

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions