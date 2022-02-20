GTA 6 Release Date, Leaked Map, Storyline And All The Rumors

When will the GTA 6 release date be? Given that it’s been eight years since Grand Theft Auto V came out and there haven’t been any announcements about a sixth game, it’s impossible to say.

By that logic, the usual rule of thumb used to be that Rockstar launched new GTA games every four or five years — but that’s out the window now.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has yet to be announced, and it is now 2022. We’re hoping for some GTA 6 news as soon as possible because our hunger for biting satire and spectacular automobile thefts knows no limits. The GTA series’ previous game was almost unrivaled in terms of scale and entertainment. The sales figures for GTA V are off the charts, as well, and player numbers have stayed strong, which might explain why the next game is taking so long to come out. Rockstar has no incentive to complete it any faster.

We’ve organized all of the latest GTA 6 rumors into one post, along with our ideas for what we’d want to see no matter how the new Grand Theft Auto takes shape. You’ll discover everything there is to know about GTA 6 below.

GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

When will Grand Theft Auto 6 be available? According to the most recent buzz, GTA 6 has been delayed until 2024 or 2025. According to a video leaked by Tom Henderson, the game has been delayed until 2023, as Rockstar is said to be taking steps to improve working conditions and prevent crunch.

This information is also supported by a recent market study conducted by Axios on Jan 12, 2022, which covers some Take-Two predictions for revenue increases in the 2024 financial year.

Take-Two executives claim that the firm’s “compound annual growth rate through FY2024 will be 14%” as part of a marketing campaign for Zynga. According to an analyst from Jefferies, there are only a few books that could provide management with the confidence to make such a forecast.

While there are other prominent Take-Two titles that could be considered, this seems to jive with previous GTA 6 reports. We may even be looking at an early 2024 release date, as the FY24 financial year extends from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

GTA 6 LATEST NEWS

We can at the very least verify that something is in the works. On February 4, Rockstar declared that “active development for the next Grand Theft Auto title is well underway.” It may be GTA 6, but it could also be a spin-off game like San Andreas. Whatever it is, we can be sure that it will be “exceptional.”

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said in an interview with gamesindustry.biz that enhanced development technologies and bigger teams may help to narrow the gaps. It may also signify that such “games may be a bit shorter,” but they will nevertheless be adequately supported after release.

Another incentive for the next GTA to be shorter, according to Kotaku’s story, “One idea that management has proposed for the next game is to begin with a modest release (which, by Rockstar standards, would still be a significant game) “Specially when you consider that employees are trusted with assets, money, and people’s lives. You’re responsible for the safety of your customers and their data—and in a competitive environment, it’s easy to see how this might be uncomfortable or stressful.” Rockstar has changed its policies after being criticized for crunching over Red Dead Redemption 2.

#OLDNEWS #NOTSLOW An announcement & trailer are HIGHLY LIKELY COMING VERY SOON. After the next GTA title was confirmed to be in development (on February 4) actor Guy A Fortt took to Twitter to write: "Exciting! Stay tuned something coming real special, for '#GTA 6'. #ON #STANDBY pic.twitter.com/FlinoQ7fZP — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) February 20, 2022

There hasn’t been an official release date set for GTA 6, but it does indicate that the next GTA game will be somewhat smaller when it finally debuts.

This concept also applies to other rumors mentioned in Henderson’s July 2021 video, in which he claims that GTA 6 is set in modern-day Vice City rather than the ’80s, as some had postulated. This is indeed the case, according to Rockstar. Apparently, this is due to the fact that a modern backdrop may be more freely developed upon in GTA Online – and on that note, the new online mode might take place on an “evolving map” that changes with each release.

WHAT DOES ROCKSTAR HAVE TO SAY ABOUT GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 ON THE RECORD?

In a four-part interview with Develop magazine in 2013, Take 2’s former president revealed the next Grand Theft Auto game to us. He said: “We’re not ready to talk about it yet.”

“We don’t know what GTA 6 will be, but we have some ideas,” Benzies revealed in the interview. “We’ve got about 45 years’ worth of ideas that we’d want to do. We’ll choose the best ones. It all starts with a concept. “Where you’re going to put it is the first concern. As a result, the objectives are defined; you do things in Los Angeles differently than you do them in New York or Miami. The map and narrative get fleshed out together, with the goal being a basic tale of how it turns out so you can layer in the mission.”

Naturally, Benzies didn’t reveal anything about the shape of GTA 6, and left Rockstar North in somewhat combative circumstances. However, it’s unlikely that Rockstar will scrap its proven method for building a world first with characters and buildings tacked on top. Because Grand Theft Auto 5 was produced by over 1,000 developers working in multiple locations across the world, modifying it would be a risky move.

GTA 6 LEAKED MAP

Leaked footage of GTA 6 has leaked online, potentially revealing the whole map of Vice City, menu locations, and more. The highly-anticipated sequel to its Grand Theft Auto series has been kept under wraps by Rockstar, merely providing little morsels of information since the release of GTA 5.

However, now that Henderson has revealed the game will most likely be launched in 2025, a glimpse at the entire on-screen map has leaked online.

The since-deleted video, which was originally posted on GTA Forums and subsequently reposted to other sites, has been scrutinized to death by members of the community.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video is a map menu screen from the game, which shows Vice City and several activities and businesses available to the player in-game.

According to the allegations, some of the activities accessible include basketball games, bowling (certainly not with cousins), a fishing tournament, sea and street races, movie theaters, and strip clubs.

There are several shops and services mentioned that will allow for a great deal of character personalization, such as barbershops, gyms, and plastic surgeons.

There are several drug stores, which implies that in-game health may be a component of the game.

Missions and other story-based features were absent from the leak, but Vice City’s downtown, The Gardens, Kraff Way, and Quincy World may be visited.

However, a2018 leak that revealed the radio stations in GTA 6 referred to “Fred Quincy’s’ World Resort Radio” as one players may listen to.



The leaked map reveals that players can visit strip clubs, play basketball, and perform other activities.

The authenticity of the leak is also an issue. Many fans have rejected it outright. “All he did was draw a map that looks half-finished, import it into the GTA 5 HUD, and then film it,” one Reddit user observed.

Very very likely R* will drop another new GTA 6 Easter eggs again. https://t.co/lg6EAj8Iz8 — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) February 20, 2022

Some fans, on the other hand, believe that the shaky camera is a bad omen. “I have to say that this does appear to be real, but the overall HUD design appears outdated and more from the 2000s than the 2020s, it doesn’t really seem to fit,” said another. Again: shaky hand disease.”

In any case, Rockstar has yet to comment on the leak and it’s doubtful they will. Later this year, the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of GTA V Expanded and Enhanced will be released, so we won’t hear anything about GTA 6 from them until then.

Hopefully, something big will happen before 2021 is up, but if recent rumors are accurate, we may still be waiting a long time for GTA 6. We’ll just have to wait and see.

GTA 6 STORY

The narrative of a GTA 6 game may take on many forms. Across the Grand Theft Auto series, stories have ranged from the caustic criticism of capitalism in GTA 4 to the relatively light and amusing GTA 5.

There is no indication that there will be any major story beats in GTA 6 at this time. Whether or not there will be multiple protagonists in GTA 6 remains to be seen, but we would love to see the series introduce its first female protagonist. Dan Houser, the co-founder of Rockstar Games, revealed why a woman was excluded from GTA V in a 2013 interview with The Guardian.



“We didn’t really consider it this time around [for GTA V]. That isn’t to say that we couldn’t or wouldn’t. This character set just came to us; we weren’t looking for anything in particular and weren’t attempting to do anything off a checklist – I don’t believe that will ever give you something credible or interesting.

“Could we ever do a game with a lead female protagonist in the future? Of course. We haven’t found the right game for it yet, but it’s one of the things we consider regularly.”

“Now, I’m not sure if it feels right for this game. But for the future – with the appropriate themes, it could be fantastic.”

Henderson’s July 2021 news video also addresses this problem, as he speculates about a playable one-female character who is the “bright one” of the group and good at utilizing technology and hacking. That sounds fantastic to us.

We don’t know much about GTA 6 – trust us, we feel just as bad as you. In the meantime, check out our list of the greatest sandbox games for PC.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions.