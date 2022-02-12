Fortnite Chapter 3 Map – Chapter 3 Season 1 Fortnite Map, Updated For Patch 19.10

We’ll show you the Fortnite Chapter 3 map with every named location in this Fortnite guide.

In Season 1, the island was known as Flipped, and we’ll show you where to find important areas like The Daily Bugle, Sanctuary, Tilted Towers, and Covert Cavern. Some of these locations were added to the map after melting snow (and patches) across Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 – 19.20 PATCH MAP (COVERT CAVERN)

On Feb. 1, 2022, Patch 19.20 will melt the third Chapter 3 map a little more. The retreating snow has exposed a new POI called Covert Cavern, which is located near the peak of the mountain. There are several small installations around the hill and an new underground fortress filled with IO forces below ground.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 – 19.10 PATCH MAP (TILTED TOWERS)

As of January 18, 2022, and the 19.10 Patch, the snowy beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3’s island has begun to thaw out.

As the snow and ice melt, a new named location — Tilted Towers — has emerged, as well as new creatures known as Klombos.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 MAP

The most significant change in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is that the previous island has been turned upside down. The familiar environment of the prior season has vanished, and characters like Marvel’s Spider-Man will have a big role in the map in this new chapter of the game.

Starting on Dec. 11, you’ll be able to discover iconic sights like The Daily Bugle and experience Spider-Man’s distinctive web-swinging ability for the first time in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. You may also play as a member of the Fantastic Four or other characters from previous entries in this series.

For the time being, much of the western section of the map is covered in snow. As this new season progresses, it will gradually thaw, giving way to grasslands. In the meantime, the eastern side of the map is more tropical and contains some expensive residences in a semi-arid region to the south.

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, there were 12 named locations (POI) at the start:

Sanctuary

The Daily Bugle

Coney Crossroads

Camp Cuddle

Shifty Shafts

Sleepy Sound

Logjam Lumberyard

Greasy Grove

Rocky Reels

The Joneses

Chonker’s Speedway

Condo Canyon

