Failure in Jubillar case taints the hearing of the eldest son

The Jubillar case is definitely out of the ordinary. More than a year after the disappearance of Delphine, on the night of December 15 to 16, 2020 in Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn), and while the police are working hard to find the body of the 33-year-old nurse, a key audition could well be canceled. According to our colleagues from La Dépêche, the hearing of the couple’s eldest son by the two investigating judges in charge of the case was not filmed.

This took place on November 26, 2021 in the presence of the administrator of Louis, 7, and his two lawyers. The procedure requires recording the hearings of minors, whether they are victims or civil parties, specifies the regional daily. The lawyers of Cédric Jubillar, the father of Louis and former companion of Delphine, who proclaims his innocence from his cell, could file a motion for nullity.

Other irregularities threaten Louis’ declarations. The date that appears on the paper transcript on November 25 is not the right one, the hearing having been carried out the next day. To make matters worse, no end of interrogation time was given, continues La Dépêche. Me Laurent Boguet, who represents the interests of Louis, remains confident despite everything: “If this hearing is not validated, we will do a second. But this is a non-event since there is, to date, no motion for nullity filed, ”assures the lawyer.

Questioned by the examining magistrates on the evening of the drama, the child evoked a strong argument between his parents. In particular, he would have heard his mother say to his father: “Stop. “Embarrassing statements for Cédric Jubillar, indicted for the murder of his wife and imprisoned. Louis’s father denies any argument that night.