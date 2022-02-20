Erich Gonzales To Marry With Her Non-Showbiz Boyfriend | Are These Rumours True?

Erich Gonzales, the Katorse star, has sparked wedding rumors about her non-showbiz significant other Mateo Lorenzo. Aside from knowing Irina Shyak’s financial success, wedding restrictions are surfacing on the internet.

If you’re not familiar with the term, “marriage bans,” these are church announcements about a couple’s wedding that is imminent. This Filipino actress did not identify her partner’s name at first. However, Mateo is a multi-millionaire who owns several properties and businesses.

Since 2018, Erich Gonzales and Mateo Lorenzo have been dating each other. The pair has been stirring up wedding rumors at the Saint James the Great Church this time around. Reich Gonzales is a Filipino actress who has recently gained international popularity for her lead role in Katorse.

Erich Gonzales starts rumors about her relationship with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

According to the marriage bans that have been surfacing online, Erich Gonzales will marry Mateo Lorenzo on March 23, 2022. It is planned to take place at Saint James, the Great Parish in Alabang. One of Manila’s Catholic churches published a notice of her wedding with Mateo Lorenzo.

Although they haven’t officially confirmed it, both have fueled the fire. Despite that, their fans have flooded the post with best wishes as a result of the photographs going viral.

Marriage banns for Eric Gonzales’ wedding to his non-showbusiness partner, Mateo Lorenzo.

It’s been three years since Erich and Mateo started dating. Mateo is the Chairman’s son, who runs a renowned restaurant chain. He’s also Basti Lorenzo’s brother-in-law, as well as Claudia Barretto’s beau.

Erich Gonzales, the beautiful actress, was seen with her non-showbiz lover Mateo in Japan last year. She has since deleted all of her prior photographs from social media. This indicated to fans that they’d broken up. That isn’t the case, however. Erich didn’t want others to know about her love life.

We’re hoping the reports of Erich Gonzales and Mateo Lorenzo’s wedding turn out to be true. Congratulations to the adorable lovebirds! I am excitedly awaiting confirmation of this wonderful news!

