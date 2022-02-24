Ed Sheeran Pays Praise To Jamal Edwards Following His Death At Age 31

After the sudden death of the 31-year-old Jamal Edward, Ed Sheeran pays him tribute saying ‘I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit’. Also credits the musician with starting his career.

Ed Sheeran paid tribute to the late music entrepreneur and Youtube star stating that he played a big role in his pop career.

After the news of the death of the entrepreneur and founder of SB: TV broke earlier this week, messages of condolence and tributes flooded in.

On Wednesday The brit-award winner Ed Sheeran chose Instagram platform to post and said “would not be here without him”

“Jamal is my brother,” wrote Ed Sheeran with a picture of two of them.

“I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say. Jamal is my brother. His light shone so brightly. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.” Said, Ed Sheeran

Loose Women panelist Brenda Edwards and Jawal’s mother confirmed the death of the 31-year-old Jawal through a statement to Good Morning Britain stating how devastated she and her family was.

“It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the center of our world.”

Tributes: On Monday, a candlelit vigil was held in West London to commemorate music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who died unexpectedly. Above: The throngs on Acton excessive street

‘# You’ve been pals for a long time after you part ways! Preserve demolishing it and motivating us all G!’

Following the mural of Edwards, which is located in his native Acton, several mourners could be seen on Monday night strolling down the streets.

His office later verified Jamal’s death, which was announced on the internet on Sunday.

On Monday, his mother, Brenda, stated in a press release that he had died Sunday morning after a ‘sudden sickness,’ and that his family and friends were ‘utterly devastated.’

‘I cared for him like no one had ever cared for me,’ she continues. ‘He was an inspiration to myself, and so many others. His legacy will live on.’

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions.