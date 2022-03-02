Disney+ Is Now the Home for Ousted All Netflix Marvel Shows-CR NEWS

As of yesterday, the Marvel Defenders series such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones are no longer available on Netflix. The good news is that Disney+ is making room for all of the MCU television programs on its streaming service.

Netflix announced in a few weeks that all of Marvel’s programs would be departing the service on March 1st. That day has arrived, and Disney subsequently unveiled that Marvel’s live-action series will be available for streaming via Disney Plus from March 16th.

This month, Disney + will add Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. In addition to that, the service will gain access to all seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as new parental controls.

The countdown is on. Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. start streaming March 16 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sfoT61XilS — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 1, 2022

Since Netflix canceled its Marvel TV shows, fans have been begging for their return. Daredevil was by far the most popular of the pre-Disney Plus series, but each hero had a loyal following. (Iron Fist is an exception.)

In the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the series will be accessible on Disney Plus.

It’s hard to say what this development means for the characters’ futures. On the one hand, Disney may just be beefing up its Disney Plus library by acquiring these live-action Marvel series from Netflix. On the one hand, both Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) have already returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in previous seasons of other series.

Both actors are set to appear in future Marvel Studios installments. In the new series Echo, D’Onofrio will almost certainly have a significant part to play, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Cox also started implying that we’ll see Daredevil again before long, although no time frame has been announced.

As for the rest of Netflix’s Defenders, your guess is as good as ours. Many of the performers have expressed a desire to reprise their parts. To date, Marvel has not announced any intentions to bring Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), or Finn Jones (Iron Fist) back to the MCU. That being said, anything is possible in the multiverse.

For Disney+, you can use parental control software to set up new profiles.

Disney Streaming President Phil Paull said: “The release of these live-action series adds even more from the Marvel brand together, all in one spot, as Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most iconic brands in the business.”. “We’re thrilled to announce the global launch of Disney+ in the US, which will bring Marvel stories from ten new series and over 30 hours of original programming, as well as a comprehensive content offering for audiences across our markets.”

Subscribers who download Disney Plus for the first time on March 16th will be prompted to modify their parental controls. Content rating limitations may be applied to each profile, and profiles may be locked with a PIN. These settings can be found under Profile options at any moment.

Meanwhile, the next big Marvel release will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6th, 2022. You may watch the newest trailer below:

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/FizGdQtoRv — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 13, 2022





For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions